New York State Celebrates Early Childhood Educator and Child Care Provider Appreciation Week May 8-12, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Early Childhood Educator and Child Care Provider Appreciation Week recognizes the remarkable work of all New York State's early childhood educators and child care professionals.

This year, the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) is celebrating Monday, May 8 thru Friday, May 12 as a way to express gratitude to our early childhood educators and child care professionals, all of whom are dedicated to the growth and safety of our children. Join us in showing appreciation to our early childhood educators and child care professionals not just this week, but every day.

Thank you child care providers for all the ways you care for our children.

