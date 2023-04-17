Global Wax Market is likely to reach $16.7 billion by 2030 | Industry Type, Application, Region, Forecast 2020-2030

Global Wax_Market

Global Wax Market growth is driven by increase in demand for wax from the candle and packaging industries.

OREGON, PORTLAND, USA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research Says, the global Wax Market size was $11.6 billion in 2020, and is set to reach $16.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Spandex market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4576

By application, the candles segment contributed to the major share in 2020, holding around three-fifths of the global wax market. Increasing applications of candles drive the segment growth. The packaging segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The fact that wax offers improved rigidity, dry strength, and prevention against ply separation has heightened its use in the packaging industry, thereby propelling the segment growth.

By region, the market Asia-Pacific had the lion’s share in 2020, generating nearly one-third of the global wax market. The same region is also projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.7% by 2030. Development of the packaging industry fuels the market growth. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Global Wax Market growth is driven by increase in demand for wax from the candle and packaging industries. Also, increasing applications of wax is projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wax-market/purchase-options

By type, the paraffin/mineral segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global wax market. This is because paraffin waxes are extensively used in corrugated plant packaging, food packaging, and furniture packaging, as they offer safety toward temperature change during transportation. The synthetic wax segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to the increasing demand for synthetic wax from different industries such as paints & coatings, plastic, and adhesive.

Covid-19 scenario-

1. The disrupted supply of raw materials caused disturbances in the supply and demand balance, thereby impacting the global wax market negatively, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic.

2. However, as the global situation is getting back to normalcy, the market is projected to recoup soon.

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4576

Key players in the industry-

1. Baker Hugher Company

2. BASF SE

3. Cepsa

4. The International Group Inc.

5. China National Petroleum Corporation

6. Evonik Industries AG

7. Exxon Mobil Corporation

8. HollyFrontier Sinclair Corporation

9. Honeywell International Inc.

10. Akzo Nobel N.V.

Similar Report:

Slack Wax Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/slack-wax-market

Industrial Wax Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-wax-market-A06403

Montan Wax Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/montan-wax-market-A17109

Polyethylene Wax Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyethylene-wax-market-A17059

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.