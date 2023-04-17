Submit Release
Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI, a global leader in active, responsible investing, today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund FMN as of March 31, 2023, is now available in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com. To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email CEinfo@federatedinv.com or write to Federated Hermes, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $668.9 billion in assets under management, as of Dec. 31, 2022. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/month-end-portfolio-data-now-available-for-federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-301798879.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

