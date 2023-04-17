The Future of Cyber Is Automated Moving Target Defense--Report

Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) technology is "an emerging game-changing technology for improving cyber defense" according to Gartner®.

BOSTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gartner® has released a new cybersecurity report titled "The Future of Cyber Is Automated Moving Target Defense." The report states, "AMTD effectively mitigates many known threats and is likely to mitigate most zero-day exploits within a decade, rotating risks further to humans and business processes."

Current market leading cybersecurity solutions like next generation anti-virus (NGAV), endpoint protection platforms (EPP), and endpoint detection and response (EDR/XDR) focus on threat intelligence and behavior analysis to develop reactive defenses. They are adequate against cyberattacks identified by a signature or behavior pattern but are ineffective against stealthy and evasive attacks which mimic legitimate behavior and can't be readily identified by a signature or behavior pattern.

AMTD is the next step in the evolution of endpoint security, complementing these solutions' reactive defense with proactive defense. It introduces controlled changes in an environment that confounds adversary tactics built on datapoints from the normal operations of the environment, thus reducing attack surface exposure.

Morphisec is the leader in AMTD technology for securing endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads. Morphisec's AMTD augments detection-based defenses by preventing stealthy and evasive attacks like zero-days, ransomware, malware variants, polymorphic attacks, and fileless/in-memory attacks that don't have signatures or recognizable behavior patterns.

This is because Morphisec's AMTD is signatureless. It preemptively and automatically blocks attacks, preventing unauthorized code from executing in runtime memory by regularly morphing (randomizing) the runtime memory environment so malicious code can't find its target(s). Morphisec's AMTD also leaves decoys in place of original system targets. Any code that tries to execute on a decoy is unable to find the resources it needs to execute, generates a system notification, and is logged for forensic analysis.

Morphisec's agent is ultra-lightweight, making it fast and easy to install with no performance impact and no extra staff needed. And because Morphisec's AMTD technology is deterministic, not probabilistic, it minimizes alert fatigue and prevents attacks in real time—a critical benefit, considering the industry average of 277 days (about 9 months) to detect and remediate a sophisticated attack. Morphisec customer TruGreen slashed false positives by 95 percent and says their security is "10 times stronger" with Morphisec.1

AMTD is market proven. Morphisec alone stops thousands of attacks every day at over 5,000 companies, particularly advanced, unknown attacks that have evaded detection-based solutions. Gartner predicts that by 2025, "AMTD-based solutions will displace at least 15 percent of traditional cybersecurity solutions that are focused on detection and response only, up from less than two percent in 2023." And the company forecasts that, "By 2025, 25 percent of cloud applications will leverage AMTD features and concepts as built-in prevention approaches, enhancing existing Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) technologies."

To learn more, read your complimentary copy of Gartner's report, "Emerging Tech: Security — The Future of Cyber Is Automated Moving Target Defense" here: https://engage.morphisec.com/gartner-automated-moving-target-defense

About Morphisec

Morphisec's prevention-first security software stops the most damaging, undetectable attacks others don't, closing the 30 percent runtime memory security gap and giving you continuous app inventory and risk visibility. Our Automated Moving Target Defense technology stops ransomware, supply chain attacks, zero-days, and other advanced attacks that evade NGAV, EPP, and EDR/XDR, with no performance impact or need for additional staff. Over 5,000 organizations trust Morphisec to protect nine million Windows and Linux servers, workloads, and endpoints at companies such as Motorola, Lenovo, TruGreen, Covenant Health, PACCAR, Citizens Medical Center, and many more.

