New Historical Romance Fiction Takes Place on a Steamship Enroute to Egypt

Biochemist combines medical experience and affinity for Jane Austen novels in her latest book

SHAWNEE, Kan. (PRWEB) April 17, 2023

In the new historical novel, "The Surgeon," by Jane Doe, a young woman with big dreams of becoming a surgeon in nineteenth century England attempts to find her father, who is missing somewhere in Egypt. Along the way she must reconcile with her past, while considering a handsome suitor.

Anne Rose has self-studied medicine and the healing arts for the last ten years in the hopes of finding and treating her father, who is missing and feared dead somewhere in the Egyptian desert, but something is telling her that he survived. Leaving behind a loveless engagement, Anne heads off on the two-week steamship voyage to Cairo. Aboard the ship she meets Richard Lawrence, who is drawn to her, but also suspicious of the conflicting stories she shares with other passengers.

Doe is a big fan of both Jane Austen and stories about the Victorian era, and she combines her love of both in her first novel. However, it took her quite some time to share Anne's story with the public.

"I went to Egypt in 2005 with a tour group and on the return flight home this story played out in my head," said Doe. "I spent the following week getting it all on paper, and then filed it away for the next fifteen years. Now, I'm ready to share Anne's adventure with the world."

After the boat voyage begins and an unexpected medical event brings Anne and Richard together, their chemistry heightens when Anne reveals the real reasons why she is traveling to Cairo. Soon after, Richard agrees to lead the expedition to hunt for her father.

"Anne learns that achieving a dream is possible with hard work and determination, and the love and support of friends," said Doe. "She also finds out that falling in love should be based on friendship and respect."

"The Surgeon"

By Jane Doe

ISBN: 9781665733366 (softcover); 9781665733373 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jane Doe trained as a biochemist and worked in her husband's surgical office for over 30 years. She has traveled to many countries, including Egypt, where she was inspired to write her first novel. She has four children and six grandchildren. She lives in the Kansas City area and winters in East Texas. To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843072-the-surgeon.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_historical_romance_fiction_takes_place_on_a_steamship_enroute_to_egypt/prweb19281536.htm