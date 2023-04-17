ITAÚ UNIBANCO - 1Q23 RESULTS

There were 1,790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,032 in the last 365 days.
SÃO PAULO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Results will be published in the investor relations website on May 8th, before trading hours in Brazil and the United States.
May 8th
at 10 a.m (EDT)
at 11 a.m (Brasília time)
portuguese and english
Interactive meeting 10 a.m (EDT)
We will present our 1Q23 in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session and the end.
Check out the speakers
Milton Maluhy – CEO
Alexsandro Broedel – CFO
Renato Lulia – IOR
