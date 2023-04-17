Submit Release
ITAÚ UNIBANCO - 1Q23 RESULTS

SÃO PAULO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Results will be published in the investor relations website on May 8th, before trading hours in Brazil and the United States.

May 8th
at 10 a.m (EDT)
at 11 a.m (Brasília time)
portuguese and english

Interactive meeting 10 a.m (EDT)
We will present our 1Q23 in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session and the end.

Check out the speakers
Milton Maluhy – CEO
Alexsandro Broedel – CFO
Renato Lulia – IOR

Follow Itaú Unibanco's latest news on our Investor Relations website.

Contact: Itaú Unibanco - Comunicação Corporativa 
- Telefone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881 
- E-mail: imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco---1q23-results-301798889.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

