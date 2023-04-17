mHealth Startup NeurCare Named as an Awardee in the Improving Detection of Neurotoxicity in Immunotherapies QuickFire Challenge

NeurCare, an mHealth startup incubated by Dogtown Media, has been selected as an awardee in the Improving Detection of Neurotoxicity in Immunotherapies QuickFire Challenge. The QuickFire Challenges are managed by Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC with the goal to help address today's greatest healthcare challenges. The NeurCare app is designed to remotely monitor patients with neurological disorders and detect neurotoxicity in patients undergoing immunotherapies for hematologic malignancies. NeurCare will receive grant funding, access to the global Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS network, and mentorship from experts across The Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies.

NeurCare, an mHealth startup incubated by Dogtown Media, has been selected as an awardee of the Improving Detection of Neurotoxicity in Immunotherapies QuickFire Challenge launched by Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC. This QuickFire Challenge was launched to inspire early identification of neurotoxicity in patients undergoing immunotherapies for hematologic malignancies. The onset of neurotoxicity can vary widely and have a highly variable course. Early detection of acute toxicities is critical to enable timely interventions and improved outcomes for patients.

Dogtown Media incubated NeurCare in 2022 as a mobile health solution to remotely monitor patients with neurological disorders such as Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, as well as providing early detection of neurotoxicity due to CAR T-Cell immunotherapy treatments. The app was developed in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health and consists of sixteen tests that measure cognitive, motor, cerebellar, and sensory functions. The tests are performed by the patient while in their home and the test results are streamed to a backend system for analysis. A web-based portal provides physicians and healthcare providers with the ability to easily identify severe deterioration as well as to track longitudinal patient test data. This increase in testing data from patients will provide clinicians with a valuable tool for remotely monitoring their patients.

The funding from the QuickFire Challenge will allow NeurCare to focus on enhancing the tests for detecting variations in handwriting including micrographia and dysgraphia. These new enhancements, along with existing tests, aim to provide clinicians with a reliable and accurate tool for remotely monitoring a diverse set of functions (motor skills, cognitive abilities) for the early detection of neurotoxicity.

"We want to thank Johnson & Johnson Innovation for their commitment to fostering the next generation of patient care. We believe NeurCare has the ability to extend cutting-edge neurological technologies to the comfort of a patient's home and are excited to explore the opportunities ahead," said Marc Fischer, CEO and co-founder of NeurCare. "With the support of the grant funding, global network access, and expert mentorship, we will further enhance our technology with the aim to provide physicians and healthcare providers with a comprehensive, reliable, and user-friendly tool for remotely monitoring patients and ultimately improving patient outcomes."

The award from Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Janssen Global Services recognizes Dogtown Media's commitment to improving patient outcomes and addressing critical healthcare challenges through innovative technology solutions. As an awardee, Dogtown Media will receive grant funding, access to the global Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS network, and mentorship from experts across The Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies.

The QuickFire Challenges are managed by Johnson & Johnson Innovation, with the goal to help address today's great healthcare challenges. NeurCare has an ongoing commitment to innovation and addressing critical healthcare challenges. Dogtown Media, the company that created NeurCare, has been recognized by industry leaders, including the United Nations, Harvard Medical School, and the Connected Health Initiative. As an mHealth app developer Dogtown Media has created over 250 mobile apps in industries including Healthcare App Development, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence.

