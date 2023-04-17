Visionary Development Consulting Launches Certification That Strategically Connects ERGs & Organizational Outcomes

ERG program management firm, Visionary Development Consulting, has launched the first and only ERG Program Management Certification course in the world.

PHOENIX, April 17, 2023 ERG program management firm, Visionary Development Consulting, has launched the first and only ERG Program Management Certification course in the world. The course empowers visionary leaders to leverage Employee Resource Groups to cultivate workplaces that celebrate diversity, foster belonging, and empower employees to be their best selves.

‒As a Global Employee Resource Group Leader, I saw the issues of ERGs being siloed, directionless and disconnected from an organization's goals, thus leaving them underfunded and undervalued by the organization. So I created a framework that addresses this, as well as other roadblocks in corporate environments,– explains Sharitta Marshall, founder of Visionary Development Consulting.

‒And now we provide this strategic, data-driven, and employee-centric solution that connects ERG programming to organizational KPIs, which fosters a workplace culture that nurtures creativity, innovation and engagement. This translates into increased productivity, profitability, and retention rates for organizations that commit to implementing our innovative approach,– adds Sharitta.

The ERG Program Management Certification course empowers business leaders to create a strategic plan for their ERG program, from designing the most effective program using ERG Roadmapping, to measuring the success of their efforts while connecting belonging, equity, and inclusion to the bottom line.

The certification is specifically designed for leaders responsible for managing and overseeing their organization's ERG program, including program managers, HR professionals, and diversity and inclusion leaders.

To learn more about the certification, visit VisionaryDevelopmentInc.com.

About Visionary Development Consulting

Visionary Development Consulting is an ERG program management firm that helps visionary leaders create workplaces that support the growth and wellbeing of their employees, while connecting belonging, equity, and inclusion to the bottom line.

Founded in 2021 to help organizations move from checking boxes to cultivating psychologically safe workplaces through their ERGs, the firm offers tailored solutions that empower ERG members to thrive and cultivate environments that celebrate diversity and empower employees to be their best selves.

For more information on this firm, visit VisionaryDevelopmentInc.com.

