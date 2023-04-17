Stratodesk Demonstrates Secure Operating System at HIMSS 2023

Learn how Stratodesk's solution improves healthcare transformation

Stratodesk, the pioneer of secure managed endpoints for modern workspaces, today released key details on its participation at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Chicago, Illinois. Attendees visiting the Citrix Partner Pavilion booth #674 will see how Stratodesk NoTouch and Citrix enable a secure, managed, and cost-efficient remote workspace.

"We couldn't be more excited to participate in this year's HIMSS Conference," said Emanuel Pirker, CEO at Stratodesk. "Ransomware attacks on healthcare entities that can lead to disrupted care delivery, IT system downtime, and jeopardize information integrity, doubled recently. In times like these, we look forward to showcasing our highly secure, read-only, minimal-attack surface OS for any clinical endpoint. Stratodesk ensures that no patient data is stored on the endpoint, while at the same time providing unmatched user experience, seamless integration support, connectivity to a variety of digital workspaces, and easy endpoint management."

The Stratodesk team will be there to share customer successes and demonstrate the company's latest innovations. On all three days, there will be 15-minute in-booth demonstrations on the following topics:

Scalable and simple endpoint management across multiple devices and locations with NoTouch Center

Small footprint, the minimal attack surface Linux-based NoTouch OS for improved security

Flexible licensing options (monthly/yearly subscription or perpetual)

Integration of critical technologies: SSO (Imprivata Prove ID), smartcards, dictation, imaging as well as apps like Cerner, EPIC, and other EMR systems

Stratodesk helps healthcare companies to solve common obstacles in healthcare IT. Stratodesk NoTouch OS is the ultimate solution for the managed clinical endpoint that allows seamless, out-of-the-box connectivity to VDI, DaaS, or Cloud environments. Together with Citrix, Stratodesk provides a highly secure, modern workspace for the clinical workforce, that allows healthcare professionals to be more efficient and productive with an improved end-user experience.

Aligned with HIMSS 2023, Stratodesk and Cybernet Manufacturing share their collaboration to bring advanced end-user computing options in support of demanding use cases in healthcare. Cybernet's medical computers including Cybermed S and NB Series are now certified to run Stratodesk's NoTouch OS.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Stratodesk," said Jaewon Yun, Director of Product Management at Cybernet. "The synergies across the Stratodesk and Cybernet products deliver a wealth of options across performance, versatility, reliability, and power sources to our mutual healthcare customers."

For additional information visit Cybernet's booth #2412 and Stratodesk booth #674.

Visit Stratodesk's HIMSS 2023 page for the latest updates and additional information, including session times.

About Stratodesk

Founded in 2010, Stratodesk drives the adoption of secure managed endpoints for accessing the corporate workspace. Stratodesk NoTouch software gives IT customers endpoint security and full manageability while allowing the flexibility to choose endpoint hardware, workspace solution, cloud or on-premises deployment, and the cost consumption model that fits their business.

Through its U.S. and European offices, Stratodesk is growing a disruptive community of channel partners and technology providers committed to modernizing and digitizing workspaces. Today, with one million licenses deployed globally across multiple industries, Stratodesk prides itself on its authenticity and dedication to delivering its customers the most innovative software solution. For more information, visit www.stratodesk.com.

