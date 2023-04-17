Beyond Life Sciences: Saama Announces New Brand, Astraa

New brand serves organizations in insurance, capital markets, consumer goods, healthcare and public sector

Businesses quickly accumulate data, and often leave those records siloed instead of converging them into a critical asset that enables operations. According to Foundry's Data & Analytics Report, 55% of organizations plan to increase investment in data-focused initiatives by the end of this year, a sign that enterprises are progressively relying on data for decision-making and driving business outcomes.

Saama's data analytics platform has streamlined and accelerated processes in the life sciences and other sectors for a quarter century. Now, the company has unveiled a new brand, Astraa, to harness those efforts and continue to serve organizations in insurance, capital markets, consumer goods, healthcare, and public sector.

Astraa focuses on accelerating data-driven insights for better business outcomes while enabling domain-specific acumen to drive operational and financial efficiencies. For example, leveraging Astraa's solutions allows retailers to optimize promotions by using data to better understand how consumers act. Similarly, Astraa builds data hubs for insurance providers and integrates their data sources so they are ready for analytics that can inform trends on rate changes or compliance requirements.

Rajeev Dadia, the Chief Services Officer at Saama, and Gopal Swaminathan, the Global Head for Astraa, will lead the team at Astraa.

"We recognize the tremendous potential in the insurance, capital markets, and consumer goods sectors, and Astraa reflects our commitment to providing top-notch services and innovative solutions to our clients in those spaces," said Saama CEO Vivek Sharma. "We will leverage the knowledge, heritage, and pedigree that we've acquired over the years to address novel business challenges across these sectors, bringing value to clients across the board."

To better serve this broader class of clients, Astraa has formed an advisory committee that includes Joseph Myers (Ex-Chief Investment Officer at AIG) and John Toohey (Ex-Head of Equities at USAA) as insurance and investments advisors, and Malaikannan Sankarasubbu (Head of AI Research at Saama) as an advisor for machine learning and artificial intelligence.

About Astraa

Astraa, a Saama brand, is a leading provider of data and analytics solutions and services for the insurance, financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, technology, and public sector domains. With over 25 years of experience and more than 2,000 projects across 150+ customers, Astraa has become the go-to partner for organizations looking to enhance their data capabilities. Learn more at astraa.com.

About Saama

Saama develops life science solutions that create efficiency and accelerate the delivery of therapies to patients. With innovative AI/ML technologies, Saama drives breakthrough intelligence into clinical and commercial operations. Saama's Life Science Analytics Cloud (LSAC) powered the clinical trial that led to the world's first COVID-19 vaccine. Headquartered in Campbell, CA, with employees around the globe, Saama is committed to helping customers save and improve lives. Discover more at saama.com.

