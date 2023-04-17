LIVE365 STRIKES LICENSING DEAL WITH GLOBAL MUSIC RIGHTS (GMR) FOR DIGITAL BROADCASTERS TO STREAM CELEBRATED CATALOG

Thousands of independent stations can now include songs from artists like Lizzo, Bruce Springsteen, and Metallica in their programming easily

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Live365 , the one-stop shop for internet radio stations, today announces a deal with Global Music Rights enabling any Live365 broadcaster on a royalty-included plan to stream music across GMR's 81,000-song repertoire. The blanket license allows stations to legally play works by GMR artists — from Bad Bunny to George Harrison — without having to manage any of the mechanics of licensing or pay extra fees.

The announcement was made at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show in Las Vegas, where Live365 is exhibiting at booth W1326 in West Hall.

"Great music is meant to be shared," said Jason Stoddard, general manager of Live365, "and both GMR and Live365 pride ourselves on making it easier to do it. GMR provides a blanket license that enables digital broadcasters and others to play some of the most celebrated songs in history. Live365 is the only internet radio platform that automatically includes turnkey music licensing, so stations can focus on creating great programming instead of managing logistics like securing rights or reporting performances."

GMR is the performing rights organization (PRO) founded by music industry veteran Irving Azoff. Its addition to Live365's collection of existing PRO relationships — including ASCAP, BMI, SESAC, SoundExchange and more — enables independent stations to play an even wider variety of content without concerns about licensing coverage.

"We're all about opening up access to providers and tools to ensure that audio creators of any size can entertain/inform listeners everywhere," said Jon Stephenson, CEO of Live365 parent company SoundStack. "We're proud to continue that mission in a way that equally ensures the best possible protections for music copyright holders, for which GMR is known."

About Live365

Originally launched in 1999, Live365 has been innovating the internet radio and broadcasting space since its inception. Relaunched in 2017, Live365, a SoundStack company, is the easiest way to create an online radio station and discover thousands of stations from every style of music and talk. Live365's end-to-end broadcast platform empowers individuals and organizations alike by giving them a voice to reach audiences through easy-to-use audio tools and services, as well as licensing coverage, monetization options, and distribution opportunities. https://live365.com/

About GMR

Global Music Rights represents today's greatest and most popular music creators in the public performance licensing of their catalogs. At the forefront of music rights management, Global Music Rights is leading the field in client services, technology, and rights advocacy. As an elite active and progressive advocate for copyright holders in the current performing rights marketplace, we are committed to protecting the integrity of music rights and promoting the value of intellectual property on behalf of creators. https://globalmusicrights.com/

