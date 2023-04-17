Radiotherapy Market to be Worth $17.86 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Radiotherapy Market by Product (Devices [LINAC, Gamma Knife, CyberKnife, Cyclotron, Synchrotron, Brachytherapy], Services, Software), Technology (IMRT, IGRT, 3D-CRT, Proton Beam Therapy, PDR-BT), and Cancer (Breast, Prostate, Lung) - Global Forecast to 2030,' published by Meticulous Research®, radiotherapy market is projected to reach $17.86 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Radiotherapy is used in the early stages of cancer for therapeutic purposes. It uses high-energy particles to destroy the genetic material of cancer cells. To enhance treatment efficacy, radiotherapy can be combined with other cancer treatments, including immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and surgery. If the cancer is limited to one area of the body, radiation therapy may be curative. It may also be used as combination therapy to prevent tumor recurrence after primary melanoma removal surgery.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5023

The growth of this market is driven by the rising cancer incidence rate, technological advancements in the field of radiotherapy, growing awareness about the benefits of radiotherapy for cancer treatment, growing healthcare expenditure, and rising use of particle therapy for cancer treatment. However, the high cost and complexities associated with radiotherapy procedures, lack of advanced infrastructure facilities, and lack of skilled healthcare professionals are restraining the market's growth.

Furthermore, the high growth prospects in emerging economies and rising investments by public and private organizations in cancer research are expected to offer significant market growth opportunities. However, the difficulties in visualizing tumors during radiotherapy procedures and the risks associated with radiation exposure are the major challenge to the market's growth.

Growing Awareness about the Benefits of Radiotherapy for Cancer Treatment Supports the Growth of the Radiotherapy Market

In recent years, there has been a significant rise in investment in research activities aimed at early cancer detection and the development of new cancer treatment and management modalities. Educational institutes, research centers, healthcare authorities, and market players are actively organizing various conferences and meetings to raise awareness and demonstrate new technologies. For instance, in April 2021, the German Cancer-research Center conducted the 8th magnetic resonance (MR) at the Radiotherapy Symposium in Germany. This Symposium promoted expert discussion of recent advances in the mechanics and technology of MR-guided therapy.

The 6th Cancer World Congress was held in Portugal in September 2022, themed "Personalized Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy." Major topics included in the discussion were cancer therapy and immunology, Melanoma, Prevention and Palliative care in Cancer, and Tumor Molecular Epidemiology which will have a significant impact on the adoption of radiotherapy procedures for various applications in cancer. Such programs contribute to the spread of radiotherapy awareness, driving the growth of this market.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5023

The radiotherapy market is segmented based on Product [Radiotherapy Devices {External Beam Radiotherapy Systems, (Conventional Linear Accelerators, Conventional Co-60 Teletherapy Units, Advanced Stereotactic Radiotherapy Systems (Gamma Knife, CyberKnife, TomoTherapy), Proton Beam Therapy Systems/Particle Beam Therapy Systems (Cyclotron, Synchrotron, Synchrocyclotron), Internal Beam Radiotherapy Systems/Brachytherapy Systems (Electronic Brachytherapy Products, Afterloaders)}, Radiotherapy Consumables and Accessories, Services, Software], Technology [External Beam Radiotherapy {Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Image Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), Stereotactic Radiation Therapy (SRT), 3D Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D-CRT), Proton Beam Therapy/ Particle Beam Therapy}, Internal Beam Radiotherapy [Brachytherapy {High Dose Rate Brachytherapy, Low Dose Rate Brachytherapy, Image Guided Brachytherapy, Pulse Dose Rate Brachytherapy}, Systemic Radiation Therapy {Intravenous Radiotherapy, Oral Radiotherapy}], Cancer Type [Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer], and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels..

Based on product, in 2023, the radiotherapy devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Radiotherapy devices are further classified into external beam radiotherapy devices and internal beam radiotherapy devices. Among the various types of external beam devices, the adoption of CyberKnife is significantly high. This higher adoption is attributed to the advantages offered by CyberKnife, such as painless treatment, the requirement of shorter treatment times, and shorter recovery time.

Based on technology, in 2023, the external beam radiotherapy segment is expected to account for the largest share of the radiotherapy market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising incidence of cancer and initiatives promoting early cancer diagnosis. The success rate of radiation therapy is higher when it is preferred after the surgical removal of cancers. Growing demand for advanced treatment therapies and technological innovations in external beam radiotherapy also supports the largest share of this segment in the market.

Quick Buy – Radiotherapy Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/88492909

Based on cancer type, in 2023, the prostate cancer segment is expected to account for the largest share of the radiotherapy market. The largest share of this segment is attributed to the high incidence of prostate cancer and higher success rate of radiotherapy in prostate cancer than other cancers. For instance, according to Radiation Oncology Targeting Cancer data, external-beam radiation therapy cures 95.5% of men with localized prostate cancer.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the radiotherapy market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, in 2023, the U.S. is expected to be the largest market shareholder in North America. The market growth in the U.S. is attributed to the high healthcare expenditure for cancer, highly developed healthcare infrastructure, the presence of key cancer radiotherapy developing companies such as Accuray Incorporated (U.S.) and Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and government programs supporting early cancer screening.

However, Asia- Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The increasing government spending on healthcare in countries such as China, India, Singapore, and South Korea, rising funding for cancer research, and increasing prevalence of cancer are driving the growth of the cancer radiotherapy market in Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, government initiatives toward the development of healthcare facilities and increasing health insurance penetration are also boosting the growth of this market.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market players in the past three to four years. The radiotherapy market has witnessed various strategic developments. Some of the key players operating in the radiotherapy market are Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Elekta AB (Sweden), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), IBA (Belgium), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), ViewRay Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), IsoRay, Inc. (U.S.), Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. (U.S.), and P-Cure, Ltd. (Israel).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/radiotherapy-market-5023

Scope of the Report:

Radiotherapy Market Assessment—by Product

Radiotherapy Devices External Beam Radiotherapy Conventional Linear Accelerators Conventional Co-60 Teletherapy Units Advanced Stereotactic Radiotherapy Systems Gamma Knife CyberKnife TomoTherapy Proton Beam Therapy Systems/Particle Beam Therapy Systems Cyclotron Synchrotron Synchrocyclotron Internal Beam Radiotherapy Systems/Brachytherapy Systems Seeds Electronic Brachytherapy Products Applicators Afterloaders

Radiotherapy Consumables and Accessories

Services

Software

Radiotherapy Market Assessment—by Technology

External Beam Radiotherapy Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Image Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Stereotactic Radiation Therapy (SRT) 3D Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D-CRT) Proton Beam Therapy/Particle Beam Therapy

Internal Beam Radiotherapy Brachytherapy High Dose Rate Brachytherapy Low Dose Rate Brachytherapy Image Guided Brachytherapy Pulse Dose Rate Brachytherapy Systemic Radiation Therapy Intravenous Radiotherapy Oral Radiotherapy



Radiotherapy Market Assessment—by Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Other Cancers

(Note: Other cancers include kidney cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and stomach cancer.)

Radiotherapy Market Assessment—by Geography

North America

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5023

Related Reports:

Medical Image Management Market by Product {PACS [Departmental (Radiology, Cardiology), Enterprise], VNA [(On-Premise, Hybrid, Cloud), (Independent, PACS Vendor)], AICA, Universal Viewer}, End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-image-management-market-4761

Diagnostic Imaging Market by Product (X-ray (Digital, Analog), MRI (Closed, Open), Ultrasound, CT, Nuclear Imaging (SPECT, PET), Application (Orthopedic, OB/GYN, MSK, Cardiology, Oncology), End User (Hospital, Imaging Centers) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/diagnostic-imaging-market-4950

Multimodal Imaging Market By Product (Equipment, Reagent, Software), Technology (PET-CT, SPECT-CT, PET-MRI), Application [Clinical (Oncology, Orthopedic, Cardiology), Research], End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Academia) - Global Forecast To 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/multimodal-imaging-market-4876

Global Oncology Ablation Market Outlook (2015-2020 2nd Edition)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/global-oncology-ablation-market-1266

Radiation Dose Management Market by Solution & Service, Modality (CT, Nuclear Medicine, Fluoroscopy, Mammography), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Orthopedic, Neurology), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Setting) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/radiation-dose-management-market-5394

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/80/radiotherapy-market-2030

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research