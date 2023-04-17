Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies DraftKings Inc. Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired DraftKings Inc. ("Company" or "DraftKings") non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") between August 11, 2021 and the present. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/draftkings.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period: (1) the NFTs were securities for which DraftKings unlawfully failed to file a registration statement; (2) DraftKings ensured that money invested by class members stayed on DraftKings' private and exclusively controlled marketplace, propping up the market for and overall valuation of DraftKings' NFTs; and (3) investors have suffered significant damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/draftkings or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in DraftKings, you have until May 8, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

