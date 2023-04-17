Submit Release
Cultural Affairs Bureau conducts regular structural monitoring and maintenance of the former Mater Dei Church Monument and VR exhibition closed to the public on 25 April

MACAU, April 17 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will conduct regular weeding and inspection of the bronze statues of the former Mater Dei Church from 6am to 6pm on 25 April. In order to ensure public safety and meet the needs for maintenance, barricades will be temporarily placed in the forecourt and staircase of the former Mater Dei Church from 6pm on 24 April, separating the intervention area from the public.

The forecourt and the monument’s site (including the “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s, the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt) will be temporarily closed to the public on 25 April.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.

