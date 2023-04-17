Submit Release
MDC offers free guided hike April 29 in Kansas City’s Northland

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free hike guided by a naturalist from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Lakewood Greenway near Penguin Park in the Kansas City parks system. Hikers will meet at the trail head near Penguin Park at Northeast Vivion Road and North Norton Avenue.

The hike will be on a 1.4-mile paved trail rated as easy. Lakeside Greenway has natural features such as ponds and trees. Jada Tressler, MDC naturalist, will lead the hike and help hikers identify things such as songbirds and tree species.

This hike is open to all ages and abilities. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Hikers are asked to wear closed-toed shoes and bring drinking water. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Qy.

