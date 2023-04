MUSIC AND CULTURAL ICON ERYKAH BADU ANNOUNCES 25 CITY “UNFOLLOW ME” TOUR WITH HIP-HOP LEGEND yasiin bey

Erykah Badu's Unfollow Me Tour Erykah Badu launches Unfollow Me Tour w/ yasiin bey Erykah Badu launches Unfollow Me Tour w/ yasiin bey

Tickets On Sale Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 2:22 PM at www.UnfollowMeTour.com

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: BaduWorld, Inc., announces Erykah Badu, Grammy™ award-winning singer-songwriter and performance artist, is hitting the road on her nationwide "Unfollow Me" Tour, along with hip-hop's most introspective and insightful artist, yasiin bey. The predominantly arena concerts, produced by Outback Presents, promises an out-of-this-world, surrealist atmosphere. The tour will touch down in 25 cities throughout the U.S. between June 11, 2023 A.D., and July 23, 2023 A.D.TICKETS: Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 20th at 2:22 pm local time at www.unfollowmetour.com For more information about the tour, visit www.unfollowmetour.com Request Press Credentials WHEN & WHERE:The tour takes off in San Antonio, Texas, and makes its return landing in Badu’s hometown, Dallas, Texas, on July 23, 2023. See full list of cities and dates below:Sunday, June 11, 2023San Antonio, TXAT&T CenterTuesday, June 13, 2023Glendale, AZDesert Diamond ArenaThursday, June 15, 2023San Diego, CAPechanga ArenaFriday, June 16, 2023Las Vegas, NVMichelob ULTRA ArenaSaturday, June 17, 2023Los Angeles, CACrypto.com ArenaTuesday, June 20, 2023Sacramento, CAGolden 1 CenterWednesday, June 21, 2023Oakland, CAOakland ArenaFriday, June 23, 2023Seattle, WAWaMu TheaterMonday, June 26, 2023Denver, COBall ArenaWednesday, June 28, 2023St. Louis, MOEnterprise CenterFriday, June 30, 2023St. Paul, MNXcel Energy CenterSaturday, July 01, 2023Chicago, ILUnited CenterSunday, July 02, 2023Detroit, MILittle Caesars ArenaFriday, July 07, 2023Boston, MATD GardenSaturday, July 08, 2023New York, NYMadison Square GardenSunday, July 09, 2023Philadelphia, PATD Pavilion at the MannTuesday, July 11, 2023Newark, NJPrudential CenterWednesday, July 12, 2023Norfolk, VAChartway ArenaThursday, July 13, 2023Washington, DCCapital One ArenaSaturday, July 15, 2023Atlanta, GAState Farm ArenaSunday, July 16, 2023Charlotte, NCSpectrum CenterTuesday, July 18, 2023Nashville, TNBridgestone ArenaWednesday, July 19, 2023Birmingham, ALLegacy Arena at the BJCCFriday, July 21, 2023Memphis, TNFedExForumSunday, July 23, 2023Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines CenterIMPORTANT DISCLAIMERPlease note that yasiin bey no longer goes by the moniker ‘Mos Def’, nor has he for many years, and as such Consolidated Options Limited only permits him to be billed and promoted as “yasiin bey”, ALWAYS in all lower-case lettering. It is expressly and implicitly agreed that collaborators or media outlets do not use the name “Mos Def” (a United States federally registered trademark the license of which to use is NOT granted) in the promotion and marketing of any performance, appearance or participation unless otherwise approved. Likewise he requests that the acronym or phrase ‘Professionally Known As’ or ‘PKA’ anything similar not be used. By extension, any publication, promotion, marketing campaign or other public media outlet wishing to use the expression ‘FKA’ (formerly known as) or variations thereof, please seek expressed permission from Consolidated Options Limited before posting, printing or publishing. Contact: hugh@consolidatedoptions.com.ABOUT ERYKAH BADUErykah Badu is a powerful creative force who transcends music, film, and fashion. She is renowned for her songwriting, singing, and production skills as well as for her capacity to heal, promote female wellness, challenge oppressive structures, and uphold the values of her Afrocentric and Black Feminist roots. Her imaginative blend of soul, funk, hip-hop, jazz, and gospel has earned her multiple awards and praise since the release of her debut album, "Baduizm" (1997), continuing through her fifth release, "New Amerykah Part Two: Return Of The Ankh" (2010), plus every mixtape, soundtrack, single, video, and musical collaboration in between. Forever the innovator, she established a livestream company, revolutionized home concerts, and launched an online exchange called BaduWorldMarket.com—all in response to COVID. Recently, Badu’s cannabis accessory brand, Apple Trees, collaborated with the international cannabis lifestyle brand, Cookies, to introduce "That Badu," a premium line of cannabis. Badu's fashion influence has always been a natural extension of her artistry. From her appearances at Fashion Week and the MET Gala to her numerous magazine covers and her capsule collection with luxury brand Marni, Badu’s music, art, healing, and eclectic fashion statements have made her a cultural icon like no other. To fans and followers who may look to her as a leader and a source of inspiration, eagerly awaiting her next release, both in music and in the market, she says, "Don’t follow me; chart your own path."ABOUT yasiin beyyasiin bey is a Brooklyn-born multimedia artist who has been working professionally since 1987. He has appeared in numerous stage and film productions during his career. About.com cited him as the "14th greatest rapper of all time.” He is a founding member of the duo Black Star with Talib Kweli, who released their seminal self-titled debut in 1998, followed by his own solo debut as Mos Def™️, "Black On Both Sides," in 1999, both regarded as pivotal contributions to contemporary culture. Mr. bey has had an extensive career as an actor on stage and screen, attracting numerous awards and nominations. More recently, yasiin bey has worked with Dave Chappelle and Talib Kweli to create “The Midnight Miracle” podcast, regarded by many as a watershed moment in podcasting. In 2022, he and Talib Kweli released a long-awaited second Black Star album, "No Fear of Time," produced by Madlib.ABOUT OUTBACK PRESENTSOutback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. From their home base in Nashville, Tenn., Outback Presents specializes in producing music and comedy shows, tours and festivals across North America and connecting their diverse roster of artists with their fans. For more information, visit www.outbackpresents.com OUTBACK PRESENTS CONTACTSLori Shapiro | Lori.Shapiro@outbackpresents.comMEDIA INFORMATION & CONTACTSBadu World: Carla Sims | carla@baduworld.comyasiin bey: Hugh Warrender | hugh@consolidatedoptions.com###