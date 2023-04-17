Fw: Lane closure in Ripton

From: Wood, Brittany A via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, April 17, 2023 8:46 AM To: AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Lane closure in Ripton
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 125 in Ripton about 1 mile East of the Middlebury/Ripton town line is reduced to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
