LiveCare Announces Strategic Partnership With Snapfōn

Venice, FL USA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCare, Inc. OTC:LVCE, a leader in telehealth for diabetic testing and monitoring, announces a new partnership with Snapfōn for additional communication options for its customers.



Snapfōn is the principal brand of Excellus Communications LLC, a privately held Telecommunications company based in Sioux Falls, SD. For 15 years, Snapfōn has offered competitive cellular service plans, our own brand of accessible, safety-oriented phones, smartphones, tablets, and a Mobile Personal Emergency Response Monitoring solution (mPERS) for Seniors and those with healthcare connectivity needs. Snapfōn empowers our affiliate partners to provide value-added products and services to their patients to make their lives easier.

Dan Strandell, Vice President and GM of Snapfōn stated "telehealth is an ever-growing, critical piece of our country's Healthcare ecosystem. We love LiveCare Health's mission to help their patients simplify their medical needs. Snapfōn is proud to partner with LiveCare Health to accomplish their mission and empower patients with the tools they need to maximize their health goals."

Chairman Jim Dalton added, “We are excited to partner with Snapfōn to offer more options to our customers while simultaneously add cost efficiencies to our bottom line.”

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate," or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

LIVECARE

(800)-345-0491