Pervasip Announces First Quarter Financials

SEATTLE, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pervasip Corp. (OTCPK: PVSP) ("Pervasip" or the "Company"), a developer of companies and technologies in high value emerging markets, today announced the filing of its unaudited financial statements for its 1st Quarter ended February 28, 2023.



Key Highlights

Completed transition of 35,000sf cultivation facility to further rationalize its WA State business, moving from negative operating margins to net positive contribution of $25,000 monthly.

Reduced weekly cash repayments for debt service from $40,625 to $33,224, freeing up almost $30,000 monthly to deploy to operating needs and expansion opportunities.

While Q1 (December, January, February) are traditionally the lowest revenue months of the year and the market contraction continued through January 2023, the Company realized only a small reduction in revenues compared to Q1 2022. Q1 revenues declined 4.9% sequentially and 2% from a year ago. However, the company realized a 24% reduction in SGA expenses for the same period a year ago, a direct result of its continuing restructuring efforts toward profitability.

The company continued to right size its cultivation operations to better align with current retail sales with a 43% reduction in inventory values from the same period a year ago.

25% reduction of personnel year over year (“YOY”), largely a result of infrastructure and technology upgrade implements over the last twelve months.

While Retail gross margin decreased due to continuing price pressure in the overly competitive retail space, the market appears to be correcting with wholesale gross margin up 9.5% YOY.

The company also realized gross margin gains for certain retail products, with its margin for vape cartridges increasing 3% YOY.



Weighted Avg Product

Price $/g Price Change % 2022 Q1 '23 Retail Flower $ 2.90 $ 2.56 -11.6 % Wholesale Flower $ 1.32 $ 1.46 11.0 % Carts $ 9.76 $ 9.60 -1.7 % Wax $ 6.46 $ 4.42 -31.5 %

Cost per gram, retail

vs wholesale Gross Profit Gross Margin % 2022 CPG Q1 '23 2022 GP Q1 GP 2022 GM Q1 GM Retail Flower $ 1.81 $ 1.81 $ 1.09 $ 0.75 37.6 % 29.4 % Wholesale Flower $ 1.29 $ 1.29 $ 0.03 $ 0.17 2.3 % 11.9 % Carts $ 6.43 $ 6.43 $ 3.33 $ 3.17 34.1 % 33.0 % Wax $ 2.57 $ 2.57 $ 3.89 $ 1.85 60.2 % 41.9 %

The Company’s contraction in gross margin was mostly due to retail price reductions, general production cost increases and partially offset by a material increase in wholesale margins. March and April have seen price strengthening across all categories, providing a positive outlook for Q2 as we see a general strengthening in the west coast markets due to the beginning of a diminishing bulk flower supply which will last through 2023 and into 2024.



“We continue executing our strategic plan which will lead to a spin-off of Artizen Corporation after completion of our financial audit which is on track for early May. Part of that plan is to focus on making our Washington State business financially profitable, expanding into other markets and revenue categories as evidenced by our launching of the Artizen Nano business and the acquisition of Slurped,” said German Burtscher, Pervasip’s president and chief executive officer. “In addition, we are getting ready to announce several new initiatives during the second quarter that include expansion into a couple of exciting legal states, brand extensions and distribution agreements.”

Burtscher concluded: “While the current market is not yet recognizing the value of our 2 businesses post spin-off, as I mentioned before, we believe today more strongly than ever that the new Artizen Corporation will justify a value exceeding $50 million. With the post spin-off reduction of the current Series K shares from 85% to 25% in the remaining Pervasip business, current common shareholders of record at the spin-off date will be handsomely rewarded.”

Pervasip Corporation

Pervasip Corp., a developer of companies and technologies in high value emerging markets, owns Artizen Corporation and its subsidiary, Zen Asset Management LLC, a diversified asset management company founded to acquire, develop, and support companies and technologies in the cannabis industry. ZAM’s existing clients operate four licensed cannabis cultivation and one processing facility in Washington. Most of the biomass produced by these independent cultivators has been sold historically under the Artizen™ brand, including all-time top selling products in flower in Washington state. Additional information on Artizen-branded products is available online at www.artizencannabis.com. Pervasip additionally owns 5% of KRTL Biotech, Inc., a developer of biotechnologies with a focus on pharmaceutical applications of cannabinol and psilocybin. Additional information on KRTL is available online at www.krtlbiotech.com. Additional information on Pervasip can be found at www.pervasip.net

Forward-Looking Statements

