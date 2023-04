Reaching for the Stars : An In-depth Analysis of the Space Robotics Market and Its Role in Space Exploration

Space Robotics Industry

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Space Robotics Market by Solution (Remotely Operated Vehicles, Remote Manipulator System, Software, Services), by Application (Deep Space, Near Space, Ground), by End User (Commercial, Government): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the space robotics industry generated $4.3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The capability and the suppleness to reconfigure a space robot that is now in orbit are being demanded by the operatives. The ability to tweak the space robots and spaceship to the varying needs of the market is important for the operators of GEO (Geostationary Orbit) satellites that have a lifespan of more than 15 years. This may include switching its functionality from TV broadcasting to internet connectivity or moving a satellite and its robotic arm into a different position, which would be difficult with the traditional hardware-defined space robots.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7530

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ -

By solution, the services segment held the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global space robotics market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The rising number of space test missions introduced in outer space and earth orbits along with a growing number of space programs by developed and developing regions drive the growth of the segment. The remotely operated vehicles segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. This is due to their ability to operate without real-time assistance from ground control throughout their operation.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ง๐ž๐š๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐จ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ -

By application, the near space segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global space robotics market revenue in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The growing need for continuous servicing & maintenance of active satellites, inflowing government investments, and increasing number of space research & exploration projects across the world are the factors driving the growth of the segment. The ground segment, on the other hand, display the fastest CAGR of 9.6% throughout the forecast period. The rising R&D activities have boosted the demand for space robots in ground applications, thus driving the segment growth.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/space-robotics-market/purchase-options

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ก๐ž๐ฅ๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง'๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ -

By end-user, the commercial segment has garnered the major share in 2021, generating more than two-thirds of the global space robotics market revenue, and is anticipated to grow by 2031. This is because the growing number of threats in military security have been ultimately fostering the need for satellite communication services as a part of ensuring reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence application areas. The government segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 9.0 % throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that government projects have recently covered most of the headlines and public sector activity has also increased significantly. For example, NASA announced the launch of the first-ever manned mission to the International Space Station in 2020 using a commercial rocket after the UK's shuttle program was terminated in 2011. This marks a significant turning point in the government's cooperation with businesses in the field of space, helping the market for space robotics to expand with the government as its primary beneficiary.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ -

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

honeybee robotics,

Oceaneering International, Inc.,

Astrobotic Technology,

Olis Robotics,

space applications services nv/sa,

ispace inc.,

Altius Space Machines,

Maxar Technologies,

motiv space systems, inc.

๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ƒ๐š๐ญ๐š ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ฒ & ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ? ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7530

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ -

By solution, the remotely operated vehicles segment is projected to dominate the global space robotics market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the ground segment is projected to dominate the global space robotics market in terms of growth rate.

By end user, the government segment is projected to dominate the global space robotics market in terms of growth rate