Report Forecasts 2.5% CAGR Growth for Bunker Fuel Market from 2022 to 2032, Projected to Reach US$ 207.3 billion by 2032-By PMI

There were 1,701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,940 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Covina, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker fuel is a type of heavy fuel oil that is used by ships as a source of fuel. It is named after the storage area or "bunker" where it is stored on board ships. Bunker fuel is a residual fuel oil that is produced from the leftovers of the refining process after the more valuable fuels, such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, have been extracted. Bunker fuel is a dense, viscous, and highly-polluting fuel that is typically produced from crude oil with a high sulfur content. It is known for its high carbon emissions and is considered one of the most polluting fuels in the world. However, it is also one of the cheapest fuels available, making it a popular choice for shipping companies.
Power generation, Industrial heating, asphalt production and cement production are the wide applications of Bunker fuel that has become a key factor in target market growth. There is a well-established infrastructure for the production and supply of bunker fuel, which makes it easy for shipping companies to access and use. Rapid growth of the bunker fuel market is also constrained by concerns about its environmental impact and the development of alternative fuels. The implementation of regulations such as the IMO's sulfur cap is also expected to have a significant impact on the bunker fuel market in coming years.
Bunker Fuel Market is estimated to be US$ 207.3 billion by 2032; Rising Demand for Marine Transportation to Propel Market Growth
Analyst View:
Increasing demand from marine transport and shipping industries has become the key factor in target market growth. Increasing offshore and gas exploration activities has further facilitated the target market growth. Growing focus towards LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) as an alternative fuel for marine industries is expected to boost the demand for Bunker Fuel market growth in coming years.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Bunker Fuel Market, By Type (Distillate Fuel Oil, Residual Fuel Oil, and LNG), By Application (Tanker Vessels, Container Vessels, Bulk Vessels, and General Cargo Vessels), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3171
Key Highlights:
Key Market Insights from the report:
Bunker Fuel Market accounted for US$ 159.12 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 207.3 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.5%. Bunker Fuel Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.
Request PDF: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/3171
Competitive Landscape:
The key players operating in the Global Bunker Fuel Market include:-
Request Customization: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/3171
Related report:-
Shweta R Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2574 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com