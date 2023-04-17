3rd Annual Arizona Genealogy Day is Saturday, April 22, 2023

PHOENIX – The Arizona Genealogical Advisory Board and the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records are pleased to present the third annual Arizona Genealogy Day, a free, virtual event on Saturday, April 22, 2022. Space is limited. Visit http://go.azsos.gov/azgenday23 to see program details and to register.

"As a proud Arizonan who comes from a family with deep roots going back to the days before we were a state, or even a territory, I am excited to participate in the first Arizona Genealogy Day under my administration," said Secretary of State Adrian Fontes. "Our Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records is an invaluable resource for anyone who is curious about our past. This event shows us how Arizona's story really belongs to us, our families, and everyone else who is lucky to call this place home."

J. Mark Lowe, FUGA, is an educator and professional genealogist who coordinates the "Research in the South" courses at IGHR and TIGR and hosts a YouTube Channel. His presentation is titled "Missing People: Fractured Relationships, Divorce, and Murder."

Ari Wilkins is a professional genealogist who specializes in African American research and is the coordinator of the African American course for the Texas Institute of Genealogical Research. She will discuss how to incorporate essential sources in her presentation "Reconstructing Communities Using Sanborn Maps, Census Records and City Directories."

Historian, former museum educator and Senior Librarian at the Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center Elizabeth Hodges, MA, MSLIS, will share her expertise in her presentation titled "If These Walls Could Talk: How to Research Your Home."

Learn about the many resources available at the Arizona State Archives and the State of Arizona Research Library at "Arizona Genealogy 101," led by Wendi Goen, MA, Lead Reference and Photograph Archivist, Arizona State Archives, and Yahm Levin, MLIS, Arizona Collection Librarian, State of Arizona Research Library.

Cyndi Ingle, has over 40 years of genealogy experience, has published numerous articles and three books, and is the innovator behind the world-famous CyndisList.com. Get all the tips and tricks about bringing all your research together in her presentation titled "Crafting Genealogical Proof."

For more information, contact the State of Arizona Research Library at 602-926-3870 or visit the website at (https://azsos.libcal.com/). The library also provides information on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/starlazlibrary/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/StateLibAZ).

This program is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.