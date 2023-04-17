Secretary Fontes Attends NLGA Conference, Tours ACTIC, Provides Guest Opinions On Trade And Ballot Imaging

PHOENIX – This week, Secretary Fontes traveled to Washington D.C. to take part in the annual National Lieutenant Governors Association Federal-State Relations Meeting (NLGA). NLGA is the professional association for the elected officials first in the line of succession to the governors in the 50 states and five U.S. territories. Until Arizona implements its new law to create a lieutenant governor position, the SOS serves as the next in line in Gubernatorial succession.

Secretary Fontes toured ACTIC (Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center) where he was briefed on the center's procedures across the state. ACTIC is a joint effort between the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Arizona Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other participating agencies. The Center operates on a 24/7 basis, providing intelligence, investigative and technical support to state, local, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies as well as other agencies critical to Arizona and the country's homeland security efforts. The Arizona Secretary of State's Office and Arizona's 15 counties work with this group on physical and IT election security issues.

Additionally, Secretary Fontes provided two guest opinions this week. His thoughts appeared in the Consular Newsletter, in which he discussed the importance of trade with Mexico due to him having seen the benefits of the relationship firsthand growing up in Nogales, Arizona.

The Secretary also opined on Ballot Imaging Bill SB1324 in the Arizona Capitol Times, saying in part, "To truly emerge from the bottomless pit of election denialism, we need to form a grand coalition of Americans who can agree to disagree on the issues, but not on the essential foundations of democracy itself. It is important to note that I supported this ballot imaging measure back in 2017, well before election denialism emerged on the political scene. It was a good idea then. Today, it’s still a good idea whose time has surely come."

Next week, Secretary Fontes will give a budget presentation to the State House Appropriations Subcommittee where he will further articulate the fiscal needs of the office and how the allocation of monies will help support election procedures across Arizona.