Secretary Fontes Seeks To Bolster Address Confidentiality Program To Protect Arizonans

PHOENIX – Secretary Adrian Fontes marked the Sexual Violence Month National Day of Action by highlighting his effort to ensure adequate funding for a vital program to protect victims of sexual abuse, assault, and stalking. The event came on Day 92 of the Secretary's countdown to his first 100 days in office.

Run by the Secretary of State's office, the Address Confidentiality Program (ACP) helps victims from being located by the perpetrator through public records. The program provides a substitute address and confidential mail forwarding services to individuals and families across Arizona.

"Most people know that I ran for office to ensure safe, accurate and accessible elections. But I also made a commitment to keep our promises to victims, many of them women and children," Secretary Fontes said. "I will never let them down, and that is why I am fighting for a stable and appropriate level of funding to ensure the long-term viability of the Address Confidentiality Program, which thousands of the most vulnerable Arizonans rely on."

Funding for this vital program relies, in part, on federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant money from the Department of Public Safety. This grant funding will be substantially cut next fiscal year. In order to offset these cuts, Secretary Fontes is requesting $250,000 in on-going funding to continue funding the ACP.

Last week, Secretary Fontes made the case to legislators for funding to save the ACP, as well as additional resources to support the counties that run Arizona's elections, to protect our voting systems from attack, and to strengthen our economy.

Secretary Fontes joined members of staff in marking the Day of Action—also known as "Wear Teal Day"—as an opportunity to start off of the month with highly visible and coordinated actions in support of victims of sexual violence.

The Fontes Administration began on January 2nd, 2023 when the Secretary was sworn into office. The Administration's 100 day mark will be April 12, 2023.

 

