Marking His First 100 Days In Office, Secretary Fontes Unveils Plan To Help Counties Prepare For 2024 Elections

All counties, especially those covering rural areas, need guidance, training, and resources to conduct the safe, secure, and accurate elections that Arizonans deserve. Last month, Secretary Fontes traveled to Holbrook in Navajo County to assure elections officials that his office has their back.

PHOENIX – On the 100th day since taking the oath of office, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes announced a multi-faceted assistance effort for all 15 Arizona counties—just 10 months away from the first ballots being sent to voters for the 2024 Presidential Preference Election.

"From Day One, I have been focused on getting every county what they need to run the safe, secure, and accurate election that every Arizona voter deserves," said Secretary Fontes. "As a former Maricopa County Recorder, I know the intense amount of planning, training, and resources it takes to run a successful election. And as Secretary of State, I am committed to doing everything in my power to give every county the tools they need to make it happen."

To understand the unique needs of every community, Secretary Fontes embarked on a tour of all 15 Arizona counties. To date, he has traveled to Cochise, Santa Cruz, Pinal, Apache, Navajo, Yavapai, Graham and Greenlee counties, with trips to Gila, Coconino, Pima, Mohave, La Paz and Yuma counties scheduled later in April and May. Secretary Fontes visited the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) earlier this month.

Secretary Fontes used much of his time during his county visits listening to County Recorders, Elections Directors, and other staff about their needs for the 2024 elections. Pictured is Secretary Fontes with Yavapai County officials in Prescott last month.

At many of these county visits, Secretary Fontes met with Recorders, Election Directors, Board of Supervisor members, and other local elected officials to hear directly about their present and future needs to prepare for the 2024 election cycle, and beyond.

To better help counties, Secretary Fontes is requesting funds from the State Legislature for six full-time Secretary of State staff positions to work hand-in-hand with County Recorder and Elections offices that have seen unprecedented turnover. Over the past year and a half, 10 out of 15 Arizona counties have lost a top elected official, mostly due to intimidation and threats linked to unfounded claims of election fraud.

The office is asking the Legislature to appropriate $3 million in exisiting federal Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds that would directly benefit county offices. That money is in addition to grant money being pursued by our office to aid in this county assistance effort.

Key to Secretary Fontes' efforts to assist counties is his ongoing effort to revise and refocus the Elections Procedure Manual, a document released by the Secretary of State's office in odd calendar years that helps ensure election practices are consistent and efficient.

Shortly after taking office, the Fontes administration began working on the 2023 manual, meeting with election officials, including County Recorders and Election Directors, to give valuable insight and feedback.

The goal of the revised EPM is to give clear direction to elections officials by including only provisions supported by state statute, federal law, or existing policy. According to state law, the EPM requires the Secretary to send a draft of the manual to the Governor and Attorney General for review by Oct. 1. If they approve, it goes into effect and has the force of law.

In April, Secretary Fontes met with elections officials and Board of Supervisor members in Graham County to discuss preparations for the 2024 elections, which are less than a year away.

Secretary Fontes said: "My team and I are building off the work done by the previous administration. In our battle against misinformation, it is crucial that the rules governing elections be clear, concise, and understandable—not just for elections professionals but for ordinary citizens as well. We are proud to be working with county elections officials, stakeholders, and lawmakers to deliver the best manual possible."

Other integral parts of Secretary Fontes' election preparation plans include the creation of a Chief Information Security Officer position to provide counties with the technical assistance and training they need to address physical and cybersecurity threats, and Election Certification Training which will be held in several locations throughout the state in the summer and fall months.

The Fontes Administration began on January 2, 2023 when the Secretary was sworn into office. The Administration's 100 day mark is today, April 12, 2023.