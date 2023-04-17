Global Benzenoid Market Predicted to Garner $1,333.1 Million by 2031 Growing at a Stable CAGR of 5.8% from 2022-2031 [200-Pages] | Justification by Research Dive

The global benzenoid market is expected to grow tremendously by 2031, primarily due to the increased demand for personal care products. Furthermore, the widespread use of benzoate as insect repellent, solvents, and medication is expected to make the benzoate sub-segment the most profitable one. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the 2022-2031 timeframe.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Research Dive’s newly published report, the global benzenoid market is predicted to grow at a stable CAGR of 5.8%, thereby garnering a revenue of $1,333.1 million by 2031. This holistic report provides an overarching overview of the nature of the benzenoid market including its main characteristics like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances in the 2022-2031 timeframe. The report also contains all the necessary and essential market figures to help new entrants gain an insight into the working of the market.



Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Increasing demand for beauty and personal care products is expected to be the primary growth driver of the benzenoid market in the forecast period. Along with this, growing use of benzenoid in pharmaceutical industry is predicted to push the market forward.

Opportunities: Advancements in the fragrance industry are predicted to offer numerous growth and investment opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, rising usage of benzenoid in cooking is anticipated to help the market grow substantially in the analysis period.

Restraints: Health concerns linked with use of synthetic chemicals, however, might prove to be a hindrance in the growth trajectory of the benzenoid market.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

The novel coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdowns have negatively impacted numerous manufacturing and service industries by hampering both the supply-side and demand-side supply chains. The benzenoid market, however, was largely unaffected due to the pandemic. The main reason behind this was that the demand for beauty and personal care products remained more or less stable throughout the pandemic which insulated the market growth rate from the onslaught of the pandemic.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the benzenoid market into certain segments based on type, application, and region.

Type: Benzoate Sub-Segment to Have a Significant Market Share

The benzoate sub-segment is predicted to garner substantial revenue by 2031. Increasing use of benzoate as insect repellent, solvent for other fragrances, and medication is predicted to boost the growth of this sub-segment.

Application: Soaps and Detergents Sub-segment to be the Most Lucrative

The soaps and detergent sub-segment is predicted to have the fastest growth rate by 2031. Extensive use of benzenoid in soaps and detergent manufacturing is predicted to propel the growth of this sub-segment.

Market in the Asia-Pacific Region to be the Most Lucrative

The benzenoid market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to become the most dominant by 2031. Increased self-awareness regarding personal hygiene among the people of this region is predicted to be the primary growth driver of the market in the forecast period.

Prominent Market Players

Some prominent market players of the benzenoid market are

Jayshree Aromatics Pvt. Ltd.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Symrise AG

BASF SE

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Firmenich SA

Eternis Fine Chemicals Ltd.

Givaudan

LANXESS

These companies are coming up with various innovations using different business strategies like acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations to gain a prominent position in the market.

For instance, in July 2021, Sensient Technologies, a global leader in specialty ingredients and flavors manufacturing, announced the acquisition of Flavor Solutions, Inc., a major beverage and nutraceutical company. This acquisition is expected to increase the foothold of Sensient Technologies substantially in the benzenoid market in the near future.

Finally, this report published by Research Dive, also summarizes many crucial aspects of the benzenoid market including latest strategic developments, SWOT analysis, financial performance of the key players, and product portfolio.

