White River Bancshares Co. Earns $340,000, or $0.34 Per Diluted Share, in First Quarter 2023; Total Assets Surpass $1.0 Billion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the "Company") the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $340,000, or $0.34 per dilute share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $1.07 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. In the immediate prior quarter, the Company earned $1.42 million, or $1.42 per diluted share. All financial results are unaudited.



“Our Arkansas-based bank’s goal from our very first day has been to be the very best community bank for our customers that we can be,” said Gary Head, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We focus on the communities in which we live and work, and allow our local leaders to drive decisions in their markets. Our style of banking allows us to maintain close personal relationships with our customers. We are a phone call away, night or day, and the past month has been a testament to this personalized approach to community banking.”

“We have a diverse deposit and loan portfolio and have stayed clear of the issues affecting the banks that were closed by federal regulators in March. Our expansions into Harrison, Jonesboro, and the addition of Banco Sí, our bilingual banking brand, have been strategic moves to continue diversifying our deposit and loan portfolios. These new markets have contributed to double digit loan and deposit growth, year over year, which fueled our bottom line and strengthened our balance sheet. The near-term costs of entering these new markets, combined with the unprecedented rise in funding costs that the banking industry is managing, significantly impacted our net income results this quarter,” said Head.

“A primary driver of entering these new markets was to build out our deposit base to fund new loan activity,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “We continue to enhance our core funding mix and, as a result, total deposits increased 14.7% compared to a year ago, with demand and non-interest-bearing deposits representing 27.9% of total deposits and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts representing 36.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2023. In addition, we remain focused on strengthening our loan to deposit ratio, which was 94% at March 31, 2023, compared to 102% three months earlier. New customer relationships are fueling deposit growth and we expect that to continue as we grow into our new market locations.”

“On January 1, 2023, we implemented the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology and the day one CECL adjustment resulted in an addition of $2.52 million to the allowance for credit losses,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. “Of the $2.52 million adjustment, $962,000 related to funded loan balances and $1.58 million related to funding a reserve for unfunded commitments. Using the CECL methodology, we recorded a credit loss provision of $150,000 during the first quarter of 2023. This compared to a $350,000 loan loss provision during the fourth quarter of 2022, and no provision during the first quarter a year ago, under the incurred loan loss methodology. This implementation had no impact on earnings, as our asset quality remains strong, and our loan portfolio continues to perform well.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

First quarter net income was $340,000, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $1.07 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.

First quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.16%, compared to 3.58% in the first quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a $150,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023, compared to no provision in the first quarter of 2022.

Net loans increased 23.3% to $838.9 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $680.3 million at March 31, 2022.

Nonperforming assets totaled $124,000, or 0.01% of total assets at March 31, 2023, compared to $664,000, or 0.07% of total assets, at March 31, 2022.

Total deposits increased 14.7% to $890.8 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $776.7 million a year ago.

Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts) represent 64.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2023.

The Bank’s uninsured deposits totaled approximately 30.4% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, compared to 28.1% at December 31, 2022.

Available borrowing capacity totaled $325.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $295.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 12.99% and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.35% for the Bank at March 31, 2023.

Book value per common share was $77.76 at March 31, 2023, compared to $78.61 a year ago.





Income Statement

“Funding costs increased during the quarter due to the rapid rise in Fed rate increases, resulting in net interest margin contraction during the first quarter compared to the first quarter a year ago,” said Brant Ward, President. “We anticipate our NIM will stabilize as loan yields catch up to funding costs.” The Company’s NIM was 3.16% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 3.58% in the first quarter of 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company’s NIM was 3.79%.

Net interest income increased 2.6% to $7.5 million, compared to $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. Total interest income increased 41.4% to $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $8.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Largely due to the increase in deposit costs, total interest expense increased to $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, from $896,000 in the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income decreased 8.3% to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter a year ago. Substantially lower secondary market fee income, and to a lesser extent lower wealth management fee income due to volatility in the stock market contributed to the decline during the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense increased 13.4% to $8.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Costs associated with the three new markets, higher commissions due to increased revenues in business lines, and an increase in salaries and employee benefits due to wage competition contributed to the increase during the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter a year ago. Full time equivalent employees increased to 198 at March 31, 2023, from 197 at December 31, 2022, and 179 at March 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 20.5% to a record $1.080 billion at March 31, 2023, from $895.6 million at March 31, 2022, and increased 9.9% compared to $982.8 million at December 31, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $87.2 million at March 31, 2023, compared $90.3 million a year ago and increased substantially when compared to $11.8 million at December 31, 2022. Investment securities totaled $99.3 million at March 31, 2023, from $85.5 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 23.3% to $838.9 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $680.3 million a year ago, and increased 1.5% compared to $826.7 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 14.7% to $890.8 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $776.7 million a year ago and increased 9.9% compared to $810.6 million at December 31, 2022. Time deposits account for a majority of the deposit growth year-over-year.

FHLB advances increased to $64.1 million at March 31, 2023, from $10.9 million at March 31, 2022. Total stockholders’ equity was $77.6 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $78.0 million at March 31, 2022, and $77.5 million at December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share was $77.76 at March 31, 2023, from $78.61 at March 31, 2022, and $77.64 at December 31, 2022. The decrease in total stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share at March 31, 2023 compared to a year ago was primarily due to a $3.4 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) related primarily to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in interest rates during the current quarter. Excluding AOCI, tangible book value per share was $82.93 at March 31, 2023.

Credit Quality

“Asset quality remains pristine, and we are focused on staying conservative with our underwriting practices,” said Maland. “Additionally, we are being proactive by working with our customers to solve credit issues in advance of a credit becoming a problem, which is helping to keep our asset quality ratios stable.”

The Company recorded a $150,000 provision for credit losses under the CECL methodology. This compared to a $350,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2022, and no provision in the first quarter of 2022.

Nonperforming assets totaled $124,000, and represented only 0.01% of total assets at March 31, 2023, which was unchanged compared to December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets totaled $664,000, or 0.07% of total assets a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses was $11.9 million, or 1.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, compared to $9.2 million, or 1.10% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, and $8.2 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. Net loan recoveries were $66,000 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to net loan recoveries of $105,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, and net loan recoveries of $11,000 in the first quarter of 2022.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 12.99%, Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.83%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.83% and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.35%, at March 31, 2023.

Management Promotions

In April 2023, the Company announced the following promotions:

Brant Ward was promoted to President of the Bank. Mr. Ward was formerly Chief Operating Officer and has built his career with the Company, starting as a trainee and serving in a variety of roles, both customer-facing and in the back office. Gary Head remains Chairman and CEO of the Company.

Crandall Streett was promoted to Chief Administrative Officer after most recently serving as EVP Loan Manager in Fayetteville. Ms. Streett joined the Bank in an entry-level position in 2007, and has since served in Loan Operations, Risk Management, as a Commercial Lender and Loan Manager. In her new role, Ms. Streett will oversee Loan Operations, Secondary Market Lending and Marketing.

Alexandria Gladden was promoted to Chief Operating Officer from President of the Springdale market, and has also built her career with the Bank. Ms. Gladden joined the Bank in 2004 as a retail banker and has served as a Private Banker/Lender, Loan Manager, and President. As COO, Ms. Gladden will oversee Deposit Operations, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services.

Ryan Dagley was promoted to President of the Rogers Market. Mr. Dagley was formerly EVP Loan Manager in Bentonville. Mr. Dagley has been a lender with the Company since 2008. As the Bank expanded to new markets in 2022, Mr. Dagley took on additional duties as Director of New Market Development, under which he traveled to the Bank’s new markets with regularity to provide one-on-one support.

Russ Greenlee was promoted to SVP Loan Manager in Springdale, where he previously served as a lender. Mr. Greenlee joined the Bank in 2008 in an entry-level role and has been a lender in the Springdale Bank for the last 12 years.

Clinton Ryan has been promoted to EVP Loan Manager in Rogers. He previously served as SVP Loan Manager and has been with the Bank since 2016.

Knight Weis has returned to Springdale to serve as President. He was previously serving as President in Rogers, and has also served as President of the Fayetteville market. Mr. Weis joined the Bank in 2004.

Jason Orlicek has returned to Bentonville to serve as SVP Loan Manager. He previously served as SVP Loan Manager in Springdale, but spent six years lending in Bentonville previously. Mr. Orlicek has been with the Bank since 2013.

Recent Developments

The Company launched a new market, Banco Sí, to focus on and serve the Hispanic and Latino community, which is a growing segment of the population. This new market was formed as a division of Signature Bank of Arkansas during the third quarter of 2022, and its initial market location opened in downtown Rogers in a historic building at 114 S. 1st St.

“Our mission when launching Banco Sí was to create economic growth and access to banking services, capital, and funds for small and midsize businesses in the Latino community,” said Ward. “To help us accelerate our outreach and engagement of this growing community, we employed bilingual staff and invested in multicultural inclusion training for our leadership and staff.”

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company opened its seventh market, located at 111 East Jackson Avenue in Jonesboro. This facility will serve as a temporary location for the market and marks the Company’s entry into Craighead County. According to the 2020 Census, Jonesboro had a population of 78,576 and is the fifth-largest city in Arkansas.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company held its grand opening of the sixth market, Harrison, which had been operating in a temporary space for several months while the permanent space was under construction. The entry to Boone County is a new, but familiar market to the Company, as many of its shareholders reside in and around Harrison. According to the 2020 Census, Harrison had a population of 13,124.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

The Company has expanded into Northeast Arkansas, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced in January 2022 that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Dubbed “Project Blueprint,” the steel mill will begin construction in early 2022. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates two markets in Washington County, two markets in Benton County, two markets in Monroe County, one market in Boone County and one market in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, the average home in Washington County sold for $375,000, up 7.7% in February 2023, compared to a year ago, with an average of 79 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $395,000, up 8.8% from a year ago with an average of 93 days on the market.

Washington County’s population is projected to grow 5.96% from 2023 through 2028, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.12% during the same time frame. Benton County’s population is projected to grow 8.05% from 2023 through 2028, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.31%. Monroe County’s population is projected to decrease by 6.07% from 2023 through 2028 and median household income is projected to increase by 15.34%. Boone County’s population is projected to grow 1.66% from 2023 through 2028 and median household income is projected to increase by 13.62%. Craighead County’s population is projected to grow 4.40% from 2023 through 2028, and the median household income is projected to increase by 17.69%.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,179,713 $ 11,835,438 $ 90,266,129 Investment securities 99,326,990 94,429,007 85,467,563 Loans held for sale 442,306 - 1,071,950 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 838,864,382 826,738,234 680,309,888 Premises and equipment, net 28,563,926 28,555,250 27,647,249 Foreclosed assets held for sale - - 550,100 Accrued interest receivable 2,796,623 3,111,863 2,122,175 Bank owned life insurance 9,212,698 9,134,324 1,054,971 Deferred income taxes 4,560,952 4,282,651 2,907,803 Other investments 7,071,458 3,251,098 3,201,021 Other assets 1,584,678 1,413,549 1,030,743 Total Assets $ 1,079,603,726 $ 982,751,414 $ 895,629,592 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 248,670,240 $ 246,960,916 $ 264,274,031 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 323,723,058 328,108,850 327,938,288 Time deposits 318,408,077 235,513,697 184,455,754 Total deposits 890,801,375 810,583,463 776,668,073 Federal funds purchased - 18,150,000 - Federal Home Loan Bank advances 64,102,204 31,686,052 10,933,627 Notes payable 25,420,217 25,402,941 10,804,347 Lease right-of-use liability 15,196,424 15,378,678 15,626,213 Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments 1,558,000 - - Accrued interest payable 1,605,248 912,615 305,509 Other liabilities 3,333,968 3,168,527 3,290,870 Total Liabilities 1,002,017,436 905,282,276 817,628,639 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 10,084 10,084 10,012 Surplus 89,901,337 89,665,389 88,767,186 Accumulated deficit (4,832,876 ) (3,287,098 ) (6,833,041 ) Treasury stock, at cost (711,145 ) (711,111 ) (563,441 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (6,781,110 ) (8,208,126 ) (3,379,763 ) Total stockholders' equity 77,586,290 77,469,138 78,000,953 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,079,603,726 $ 982,751,414 $ 895,629,592





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 10,672,578 $ 10,474,093 $ 7,782,702 Investment securities 628,537 618,676 381,916 Federal funds sold and other 276,739 101,035 26,019 Total interest income 11,577,854 11,193,804 8,190,637 Interest expense: Deposits 2,966,252 1,654,667 660,966 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 697,577 300,424 66,905 Notes payable 396,260 394,465 167,874 Federal funds purchased and other 33,425 56,193 - Total interest expense 4,093,514 2,405,749 895,745 Net interest income 7,484,340 8,788,055 7,294,892 Provision for credit losses 150,000 350,000 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 7,334,340 8,438,055 7,294,892 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees on deposits 151,043 144,208 130,114 Wealth management fee income 517,514 559,674 624,926 Secondary market fee income 66,773 84,303 402,249 Bank owned life insurance income 78,374 75,707 1,902 Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets - - (161,000 ) Other non-interest income 415,366 389,814 342,248 Total non-interest income 1,229,070 1,253,706 1,340,439 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 5,258,496 4,877,480 4,639,448 Occupancy and equipment 891,980 901,551 762,869 Data processing 658,111 609,252 740,013 Marketing and business development 473,709 380,481 289,693 Professional services 505,899 517,852 465,147 Other non-interest expense 382,016 552,265 311,094 Total non-interest expense 8,170,211 7,838,881 7,208,264 Income before income taxes 393,199 1,852,880 1,427,067 Income tax provision 53,687 431,638 352,206 Net income $ 339,512 $ 1,421,242 $ 1,074,861 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 1.42 $ 1.08 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 1.42 $ 1.08





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Earnings per share: Numerator: Net income available to common shareholders' $ 339,512 $ 1,421,242 $ 1,074,861 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 997,784 997,686 992,299 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options 1,427 1,051 1,928 Weighted average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution $ 999,211 $ 998,737 $ 994,227 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 1.42 $ 1.08 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 1.42 $ 1.08 Profitability: Numerator: Net income $ 339,512 $ 1,421,242 $ 1,074,861 Denominator: Average total assets for period 1,020,006,807 980,111,912 861,905,507 Average total equity for period 76,844,696 75,320,820 79,758,478 Return on average assets 0.13 % 0.58 % 0.51 % Return on average equity 1.79 % 7.49 % 5.47 % Efficiency Ratio: Numerator: Net interest income $ 7,484,340 $ 8,788,055 $ 7,294,892 Non-interest income 1,229,070 1,253,706 1,340,439 Total Income $ 8,713,410 $ 10,041,761 $ 8,635,331 Denominator: Non-interest expense $ 8,170,211 $ 7,838,881 $ 7,208,264 Efficiency ratio 93.77 % 78.06 % 83.47 % March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Asset Quality: Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (65,926 ) $ (105,153 ) $ (10,567 ) Classified assets 1,196,170 393,189 1,080,354 Nonperforming loans 123,922 123,922 113,616 Nonperforming assets 123,922 123,922 663,716 Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Total nonperforming loans to total assets 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.07 %





WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other $ 25,318,303 $ 276,739 4.43 % $ 50,804,467 $ 26,019 0.21 % Investment securities 99,471,281 628,537 2.56 % 85,807,584 381,916 1.81 % Loans receivable (1) 835,070,756 10,672,578 5.18 % 689,976,579 7,782,702 4.57 % Total interest-earning assets 959,860,340 $ 11,577,854 4.89 % 826,588,630 $ 8,190,637 4.02 % Noninterest-earning assets 60,146,467 35,316,877 Total assets $ 1,020,006,807 $ 861,905,507 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 594,897,383 $ 2,966,252 2.02 % $ 503,763,615 $ 660,966 0.53 % FHLB advances and federal funds purchased 65,884,599 731,002 4.50 % 12,183,570 66,905 2.23 % Notes payable 25,414,074 396,260 6.32 % 10,801,238 167,874 6.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 686,196,056 $ 4,093,514 2.42 % 526,748,423 $ 895,745 0.69 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 256,966,055 255,398,606 Total liabilities 943,162,111 782,147,029 Stockholders' equity 76,844,696 79,758,478 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,020,006,807 $ 861,905,507 Net interest-earning assets $ 273,664,284 $ 299,840,207 Net interest spread $ 7,484,340 2.47 % $ 7,294,892 3.33 % Net interest margin 3.16 % 3.58 %





