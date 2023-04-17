XPO Honored as a 2023 VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, has been named a VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer as part of the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The award recognizes employers’ commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

“XPO stands out from the pack as one of the best employers nationwide for veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes. “The number of organizations participating in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards more than doubled since last year – and even in this highly competitive environment, XPO distinguished itself as a leader among veteran employers and should be commended,” Altman said.

“We’re honored to be recognized by VETS Indexes as a 4 Star Employer,” said Tony Graham, president of the West Division at XPO. “As a veteran myself, I’m inspired by XPO’s commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where veterans and members of the military community can continue growing their skills and building rewarding careers.”

This year, a record 239 organizations participated in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, more than double the 118 participants in 2022. VETS Indexes selected honorees based on an analysis of performance in five areas: veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring; veteran employee development and retention; veteran-inclusive company policies and culture; support for members of the National Guard and Reserves; and military spouse and family support.

XPO’s recruiters actively connect with the military community through its partnerships with military.com and P3 , military hiring events and XPO’s LinkedIn Military Life page. In addition, the company has a dedicated recruitment site for veterans at xpo.jobs/military , which includes a tool that matches military experience to career opportunities.