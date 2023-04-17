Nusano Announces Q1 2025 Opening Date for Medical Radioisotope Production Facility in Utah

/EIN News/ -- New domestic supply source to help address critical shortage of medical radioisotopes



Proprietary platform will be capable of generating up to 12 different rare isotopes simultaneously

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, Inc., a company reshaping the production of cancer-fighting radioisotopes, announced its state-of-the-art facility will open in the first quarter of 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. The 170,000 square foot production facility will create and supply rare isotopes to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry to support patient care and enable the next generation of radiotherapeutics.

Nusano CEO Chris Lowe made the opening date announcement at Jefferies’ Inaugural Radiopharma Summit in New York City on April 3 where the company participated as a featured presenter and panelist.

“Based upon Nusano’s proprietary ion source, our production facility is the first significant rare isotope manufacturing advancement in decades,” said Lowe. “Small and efficient, the Nusano platform can generate up to 12 different radioisotopes simultaneously. This efficiency and flexibility will allow Nusano to overcome supply and production limitations which have plagued the industry.”

Radioisotopes serve as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in radiopharmaceuticals used to diagnose and treat cancer, Alzheimer’s, heart disease and other diseases. Increasingly, advanced medicines and treatment methods are using radioisotopes to target and eliminate cancer cells with precision.

Mr. Lowe continued, “Healthcare has used radioisotopes for decades, but supply has not kept up with demand. Nusano is working to supply the fight against cancer so patients do not have to wait for lifechanging care and treatments. With our production facility’s opening date announced, we are now engaging in discussions with therapeutic and diagnostic developers about how Nusano can help solve supply bottlenecks, accelerate product development, and improve patient care.”

About Nusano, Inc.

Nusano is a privately held medical technology company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano’s technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. For more, please visit www.nusano.com .

