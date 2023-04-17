Europe Telematics Software and Service Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Octo Telematics ,Trimble INC

Europe Telematics Software and Service Market

The Europe Telematics Software and Service market was valued at US$ 6,032.0 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 20,483.0 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 18.4% between 2021 and 2028.

Market Overview:

Top Key Players are covered in this Report:

∎ MiX Telematics

∎ Octo Telematics

∎ Trimble INC

∎ Verizon

∎ Aplicom

∎ Astrata

∎ Key Telematics

Europe Telematics Software and Service Market: Segment Analysis

Europe Telematics Software and Service Market, By Component:

Software/Platform

Services

Consulting

Implementation

Support & Maintenance

Europe Telematics Software and Service Market, By Deployment:

On-premise

SaaS

Europe Telematics Software and Service Market, By Solutions:

Vehicle Tracking/Recovery (Fleet Management)

Intrusion Detection

Analytics & Reporting

Others

Europe Telematics Software and Service Market, By Application:

Secured onboard communication

Behavioral Management

Emergency Calling / Alerts

Fuel Management

Route Planning

Vehicle maintenance and monitoring

Regional Analysis for Europe Telematics Software and Service Market:

☉ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

☉ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

☉ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

☉South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

☉The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

