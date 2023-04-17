US Nuclear's Real-Time Monitoring Solution for These Frequent Hazardous Material Spills, Fires, and Disasters

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Since the train derailment in East Palestine which dumped more than 100,000 gallons of highly hazardous materials, there have been many more incidents involving toxic spills, fires, and disasters contaminating our air, water, environment, and food supply. These disasters happen all the time. In fact, every year, Americans are hit with 224 chemical fires and explosions, plus 1,700 chemical or oil spills each year, and what is needed are real-time monitoring solutions like those offered by US Nuclear UCLE, which can help first responders and local residents identify exactly which hazardous materials are present and if protective action should be taken.



Of recent concern is a massive fire that broke out at a recycling plant in eastern Indiana this past Tuesday, spewing out smoke and toxic particulate matter. A large range of carcinogenic compounds are formed when plastics are burned. Officials are taking air samples around the clock and it has already been confirmed that a cancer-causing compound, white asbestos, has been detected more than a mile away from the fire site. However, it takes time to manually take an air sample and analyze it in a lab, and up to several days or even weeks can pass before the results are obtained. For example, the fire started on Tuesday, but air sampling results showing how local residents would be affected weren't expected until Friday. What we need to better protect our health are real-time monitoring solutions that can continuously measure air or water quality, identify which toxic materials are present, and instantly signal an alarm when contamination levels become dangerous.

US Nuclear offers a wide range of real-time, multi-function monitoring instruments for monitoring hazardous radiation, debris, and chemicals, including:

Air monitoring

Water monitoring

Drone-mounted-monitors

Hazardous chemical detector with an expandable library of over 700+ hazardous chemicals

In the event of these toxic disasters, having the most up-to-date, real-time information is the first step towards addressing the problem and protecting locals and the environment. US Nuclear is a leading manufacturer of real-time hazardous material detection instrumentation, and there is a large, unmet need for this type of equipment in light of these recent disasters.

