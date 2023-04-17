GO SMART Award 2023 Winners (Ⅳ)- Air quality monitor system

TAIPEI, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Organization of Smart Cities (GO SMART) is committed to becoming a platform for capacity sharing and matchmaking of all the stakeholders in the smart city development. Since the establishment, GO SMART has started GO SMART Award to recognize the world outstanding smart cities projects. In this fifth term of GO SMART Award 2023, we received 43 projects from 19 cities covering 11 countries. After series of evaluation and interview, five winners were selected: the NewTaiPAY from New Taipei City, Taiwan; Jabar Digital Service from Bandung City, Indonesia; MeNGo 2.0 from Kaohsiung City, Taiwan; Air quality monitor system from Taichung City, Taiwan and High risk families early-warning system from New Taipei City, Taiwan. These five projects' impacts to the city development and citizens wellbeing are really great and worthwhile for recognition. Here is the briefing of the winner project "Air quality monitor system".

The improvement project of IoT air quality sensors in Taichung City

Taichung City is the second largest city & core metropolitan area in central Taiwan, with a diverse geographical environment and a dense population, which is the hub of industry, commerce & transportation systems in Taiwan. There are a lot of factories in industrial areas and the primary goal of environmental governance is to strengthen the management and trace of pollution sources so that people can breathe clean air.

By using the characteristics of low cost, small size, and relatively flexible locations of air quality sensors, Environmental Protection Bureau (EPB) established the "Air Quality Data Center" in 2021, combined with the geographic information system, and IoT to visualize and analyze data. The concentration of PM2.5, TVOC, CO, O3, temperature, relative humidity, and wind vane and anemometers are provided to EPB and related business units for pollution sources checking application. The system uses AI to establish an alert mechanism for each industrial area and notify the alert by LINE to offer high-value pollution period, frequency, and cross-analysis to enhance the detection rate of the audit unit and improve air quality. Besides, when a major air pollution event occurs, each region can be grasped in real-time information to prevent the public from air pollution in advance. By combining AI automatic smoke detection, IP CAM high-value recording, and automatic sampling equipment, multiple environmental governance applications can be developed.

With the cooperation of industry, officials, and universities, the "Air Quality Data Center" can further evaluate the effectiveness of air quality improvement measures in Taichung, improve the auxiliary environmental inspection, and reduce the health hazards of air pollution to the public. As the public's awareness of air pollution issue and self-protection measures is awakened, Taichung City is moving towards the goal of building a smart city with technology, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

