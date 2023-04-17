GO SMART Award 2023 Winners (Ⅲ)- MeNGo 2.0

TAIPEI, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Organization of Smart Cities (GO SMART) is committed to becoming a platform for capacity sharing and matchmaking of all the stakeholders in the smart city development. Since the establishment, GO SMART has started GO SMART Award to recognize the world outstanding smart cities projects. In this fifth term of GO SMART Award 2023, we received 43 projects from 19 cities covering 11 countries. After series of evaluation and interview, five winners were selected: the NewTaiPAY from New Taipei City, Taiwan; Jabar Digital Service from Bandung City, Indonesia; MeNGo 2.0 from Kaohsiung City, Taiwan; Air quality monitor system from Taichung City, Taiwan and High risk families early-warning system from New Taipei City, Taiwan. These five projects' impacts to the city development and citizens wellbeing are really great and worthwhile for recognition. Here is the briefing of the winner project "MeNGo 2.0".

MaaS as a Service project in Kaohsiung "MeNGo 2.0"

MeNGo is Kaohsiung City's Mobility as a Service (MaaS) brand. MeNGo has integrated multiple public transportation in Kaohsiung City, including the MRT, city buses, intercity bus transportations, and ferries. In addition, MeNGo has provided the public with comprehensive shuttle services; it has also brought together public bicycles YouBike 2.0, e-bikes 2.0E, electric scooter sharing systems (Wemo, iRent, Urda, etc.) and taxi services.

Kaohsiung has the most complete and diverse public transportation network system in Taiwan, and it is the best solution to effectively shuttle big crowds during large-scale events. MeNGo continues to evolve. In addition to the monthly commuter tickets, MeNGo has launched hour-based travel plans. In 2022, the "Taiwan Lantern Festival in Kaohsiung" event was supported by the website "Taiwan Lantern Festival Epidemic Prevention Platform", allowing the public to complete activities including visiting the lantern festival performances, performing market transactions, and conveniently riding public transportation using a single special code for the event.

