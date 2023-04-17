GO SMART Award 2023 Winners (Ⅴ)- High risk families early-warning system

TAIPEI, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Organization of Smart Cities (GO SMART) is committed to becoming a platform for capacity sharing and matchmaking of all the stakeholders in the smart city development. Since the establishment, GO SMART has started GO SMART Award to recognize the world outstanding smart cities projects. In this fifth term of GO SMART Award 2023, we received 43 projects from 19 cities covering 11 countries. After series of evaluation and interview, five winners were selected: the NewTaiPAY from New Taipei City, Taiwan; Jabar Digital Service from Bandung City, Indonesia; MeNGo 2.0 from Kaohsiung City, Taiwan; Air quality monitor system from Taichung City, Taiwan and High risk families early-warning system from New Taipei City, Taiwan. These five projects' impacts to the city development and citizens wellbeing are really great and worthwhile for recognition. Here is the briefing of the winner project "High risk families early-warning system".

The Integrated Safety Network for High-Risk Families in New Taipei City: Crisis Early-Warning System (for child protection)

To build a comprehensive safety net for children and adolescents, The New Taipei City Government has established the High-Risk Families Services Management Center (referred to as HRFSMC) in 2011. The Center is mainly responsible for matters involved in case management, including receiving reports from vulnerable families and families at-risk, case classification and assignment, and service follow-up across the city to promote and develop the Integrated Safety Network for High-Risk Families in New Taipei City.

To further enhance our service quality, we developed the Integrated Safety Network for High-Risk Families in New Taipei City in 2019. By utilizing big data, we are able to analyze risk factors of vulnerable families and the benefit needs of hot spot areas. It is also hoped that data analytics would be able to assist the city to develop and introduce adequate resources and service models to prevent the reoccurrence of high-risk incidents and the progression into child and adolescent abuse, making our family risk pre-warning system and service even more intelligent.

So far, this project has successfully prevented 90% of children and adolescents from entering the protection system. We also discover high-risk groups through projects, which allows an inter-agency collaboration to develop applications and solutions, such as youths who do not continue education nor join the job market: The Labor Affairs Department has developed youth employment programs; the Social Welfare Department has set up youth welfare service centers in metropolitan areas with a large number of youth population.

The New Taipei City Government is committed to building a smart city that promotes the well-being of its citizens, and we will continue to do our best to achieve this goal.

