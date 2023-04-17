Oro Recognized in the Gartner® Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications for Third Consecutive Year (2021-2023)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital commerce pioneer Oro, Inc., today announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications report, marking the third consecutive year that the company has received this recognition.

This recognition, in Oro's opinion, is attributed to the company's unwavering dedication to innovating the latest and greatest technology for B2B marketplace ecommerce. As the industry's only B2B-first open source marketplace solution, OroMarketplace is laser-focused on helping manufacturers, distributors and suppliers capitalize on B2B marketplaces, the fastest growing digital channel with $110 billion sales in 2022 .

The Market Guide notes that "the momentum of marketplace operation applications (MOAs) continued in 2022 as organizations focused on growth and cost optimization amid economic uncertainties" and that "enterprise marketplaces enable organizations to grow digital revenue with extended product range and a more resilient supply chain without inventory costs or warehousing facilities."

"I believe being recognized for the third year in a row shows Oro's staying power as a vendor able to provide top quality service, from setup to operation to maintenance of an enterprise marketplace," said Oro CEO Yoav Kutner. "We welcome the continued inclusion of Oro in the latest Gartner Market Guide and look forward to keeping up our commitment to excellence in serving our enterprise partners.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications, Sandy Shen, Jason Daigler, 21 March 2023.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroCommerce, the B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and brands; OroMarketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management platform for all business use cases; OroCRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM solution; and OroPlatform, a streamlined solution for developers of custom business applications. https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/ .

SOURCE Oro, Inc.