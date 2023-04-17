New Survey from Staples Finds More than Half of Americans Own Old Tech They Have Not Used in Over A Year; Nearly 70% Don't Know Where to Recycle

Customers Encouraged to Recycle at Staples on Earth Day Weekend with Additional 15% Off Discount*

Today, Staples released a new survey which found that 54 percent of Americans own old technology items they have not used in more than one year while 70% don't know where to take technology to be recycled**. Staples wants to combat uncertainty around technology recycling by not only providing a free way for customers to recycle unwanted technology but also by rewarding them for keeping the planet cleaner. To encourage Americans to finally get rid of that old technology, Staples is both enhancing the benefits of its Free Tech Take Back Recycling Program starting now through mid-June and offering a special in-store discount during Earth Day weekend, when you recycle. (Exclusions apply. For complete program details, please visit staples.com/recycling.)

"For many Americans, not knowing where to recycle is the top reason why they tend to hold onto old tech," Mike Sauchuk, Senior Director, Recycling and Sustainability at Staples US Retail said. "However, more consumers express agreement that they intend to recycle an old technology product within the next six months***. That's why this Earth Day, Staples wants to not only make it easy for Americans to dispose of their old tech but also reward them for doing their part when it comes to recycling."

For more than 15 years, Staples has provided consumers the option of recycling old tech devices in their local stores. In 2022, Staples introduced Free Tech Take Back, rewarding customers by offering $5 back in Rewards for recycling in-store****. In recognition of Earth Day, the company will double its current Free Tech Take Back Recycling program. Beginning April 16 through June 17, Staples will increase rewards back from $5 to $10 for in-store technology recycling*****. And, during Earth Day weekend (April 22-23), customers will also receive 15% off their in-store purchases of $30 or more when they recycle in store.*

Additionally, the survey uncovered the technology that consumers are the least likely to recycle are laptops (78%), cellphones/smartphones (66%), and tablets/iPads (59%). The items consumers are most likely to have not used in a year or more are technology cables (62%), cellphone/smartphone chargers (46%) and computer accessories (44%). All of which are easily recycled at Staples!

To date, Staples has recycled more than 165 million pounds of technology in store. Learn more about Staples' Free Tech Take Back program, Rewards, or find the closest Staples location with recycling services, by visiting staples.com/recycling because it's recycling day every day at Staples.

Staples US Retail helps America work and learn better. With a focus on the community of small businesses and consumers, Staples provides innovative printing, shipping, travel, technology, and recycling services, along with products and inspiration essential to the new ways of working and learning. Staples US Retail Stores serve millions of customers from entrepreneurs and small businesses to remote workers, parents, teachers, and students. The company operates in the United States in approximately 1,000 retail locations nationwide, and is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts. Explore Staples, the Working and Learning Store, at a local Staples US Retail Store or online at Staples.com.

*15% off your in-store purchase of $30 or more when you recycle. Valid 4/22/23–4/23/23. Exclusions apply. Valid in store only.

**Data from a survey conducted on behalf of Staples from March 10 to March 12, 2023, with a panel 1,000 Americans ages 18 years or older who are representative of the U.S. general English-speaking adult population.

***Morning Consult Study on Sustainability (2022)

****$5 back in rewards when you recycle writing tools, batteries, ink & toner and more in store. *Exclusions apply. Limited to once per customer per calendar month. Redeemable in store only. Visit staples.com/recycling for details.

*****$10 back in rewards when you recycle tech in store. * Valid 4/16/23–6/17/23. Exclusions apply. Limited to once per customer per calendar month. Redeemable in store only. Visit staples.com/recycling for details.

