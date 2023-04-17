Submit Release
Battery Bird Offers Secure Charging Solution Against Juice Jacking Threats

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent warnings by the FBI and FCC have highlighted the risks associated with using public USB chargers. Hackers have created ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto the phones of unsuspecting users. Battery Bird's unidirectional technology offers a safe alternative to public chargers.

"Protecting data is critically important in the information technology age of today," says Kira Fernandez, CEO of Battery Bird. "We understand the risks associated with using public USB ports. That's why we use unidirectional technology with all of our portable charging banks." Unlike USB chargers, which can be bidirectional and therefore susceptible to hacking, Battery Bird's charging nest (kiosk) only dispenses portable power banks, providing a safe and reliable way to charge devices in public spaces.

The FBI, The FCC, and several news outlets across the country warn against using public charging stations going forward. This primarily concerns places like hospitals, airports, shopping centers, universities, and hotels. Instead, they recommend using a portable power bank.

Despite the warnings, juice jacking is not something that will go away overnight. According to a study by the Ponemon Institute, 56% of people surveyed said they have charged their devices using public USB ports, while only 6% said they used a protection device like a USB data blocker. "The need for publicly accessible charging solutions is obvious," says Fernandez. "Our hope is that businesses recognize this need and will turn to a solution that will protect their customers."

Founded in 2021, Battery Bird is a leading provider of wireless charging solutions for customers on the fly. Their advanced shared power bank application allows users to locate a portable charger, making it easy to stay powered up and connected without the need for public USB chargers. By utilizing a 4G closed network connection, Battery Bird protects customers from vulnerabilities in public Wifi networks.   The Battery Bird charging nests (kiosk) are designed with security in mind, providing a safe and convenient way to charge your devices in public spaces without compromising the security of your data.   

