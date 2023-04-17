Regan Zambri Long Partner Amy S. Griggs Elected as Treasurer of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long PLLC is pleased to announce that Washington, DC car accident lawyer Amy S. Griggs has been elected as the Treasurer of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association.

The Virginia Trial Lawyers Association (VTLA) is dedicated to improving the knowledge and skills of Virginia trial lawyers. Since 1959, the organization has been committed to improving the law and fairness of the Commonwealth's system of justice.

As Treasurer, Amy is responsible for overseeing and collecting all dues and funds of the association. She is also responsible for keeping an account of receipts and disbursements, and banking all funds for the association. Amy previously served as Parliamentarian and Governor At Large for the organization.

A Washington, DC personal injury lawyer who represents families in medical malpractice and catastrophic injury cases, Amy has obtained significant settlements and verdicts for injured victims throughout the Washington, DC metro area. Her settlements and verdicts in the last six years exceeded $40 million in total. She was recently named to the 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide and has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America as a Best Lawyer for Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice in Washington, DC.

Amy is a frequent speaker on topics including juror attitudes post-COVID, overcoming unconscious bias and noise in litigation, jury trial strategy, clear communication with juries as well as topics on business development and public speaking. Amy is also the State Delegate from Virginia for the American Association for Justice.

About Regan Zambri Long PLLC

Washington, DC personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long PLLC strives to provide legal representation of the highest caliber to our clients. Focusing primarily on personal injury law, we passionately advocate for those who have been negligently injured. For more information, visit https://rhllaw.com.

