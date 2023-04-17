Infojini Recognized as One of SIA's 2023 Best Staffing Firms To Work For

Infojini Inc recognized as one of the Best Staffing Firms to Work For 2023 by SIA. The award highlights exceptional employee satisfaction and workplace culture.

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Infojini Inc., a leading staffing consultant in the USA, is pleased to announce that it has been named Best Staffing Firms to Work For 2023. This prestigious award recognizes staffing firms that demonstrate exceptional employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and overall performance.“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the Best Staffing Firms to Work For in 2023,” said Sandeep Harjani, CEO of Infojini Inc. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who are committed to providing exceptional service to our clients and candidates while creating a positive and supportive work environment.”The award is based on a survey conducted by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the leading global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions . SIA surveyed thousands of employees at staffing firms across the US to determine the best companies to work for.At Infojini, our employees are our most valuable asset. We have created a culture that values diversity, teamwork, and innovation, and we are committed to providing our team with the tools and resources they need to succeed.“Our employees are the heart of our organization, and we are committed to providing them with a supportive and inclusive work environment,” - Team HR at Infojini. “This award is a recognition of our efforts to create a workplace where our team can thrive, and we will continue to invest in our employees to ensure their success.”Working with Infojini has many benefits, including access to top talent, industry expertise, and personalized service. We work closely with our clients to understand their unique needs and provide customized solutions that drive success.To learn more about Infojini and our award-winning culture, visit www.infojiniconsulting.com About Infojini Inc:Infojini Inc. is a technology and staffing firm that provides cutting-edge solutions to businesses in various industries. Established in 2006, the company has emerged as a reliable partner for organizations seeking to modernize their operations with the help of technology and staffing. Infojini delivers innovative and tailored solutions to businesses and organizations seeking to transform their operations. With a customer-centric approach and a team of experienced professionals, Infojini has demonstrated excellence in staffing services, helping businesses find the right talent to drive their success. The company works closely with clients to develop customized solutions that address their unique needs and help them achieve their goals.About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA):SIA is a global research and advisory firm that was established in 1989. The firm specializes in staffing and workforce solutions and conducts proprietary research that encompasses all categories of employed and non-employed work. This includes temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other forms of contingent labor. SIA provides independent and objective analysis that offers insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem.Media Contact: