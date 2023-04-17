Enterprise Asset Leasing Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027

At a CAGR of 12.3% Enterprise Asset Leasing Market is projected to reach $1.76trillion by 2027

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An enterprise asset lease is an agreement wherein, one party, the lessor grant rights to the other party, the lessee to use capital goods or other assets such as utility vehicle, commercial equipment, medical & IT software for professional purpose against certain periodic payments.The lessee also has the option to acquire the ownership of the asset after the lease is over.

The global enterprise asset leasing marketsize was valued at $820.27 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.76trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Competitive Analysis

The key players profiled in the enterprise asset leasing market are BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, Bohai Leasing Co. Ltd., Docuformas, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC, ICBC Leasing Co. Ltd., Lombard North Central plc, Orix Leasing & Financial Services India Limited, SocieteGenerale Equipment Finance and White Oak. These key players have adopted various strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Assessment of Strategic Partnerships-

The global enterprise asset leasing market is evaluated on the premise of product or service, industry vertical, application, and region. The market has included regions from North America (Mexico, Canada, and the United States), Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the rest of the continent), Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia, South Korea, China, India, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East).

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the global enterprise asset leasingmarket analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the global enterprise asset leasing market.

Key Points from the Report-

• Top players operating in the enterprise asset leasing market

• Major revenue-generating sectors with regional trends and opportunities

• Regulations and development inclinations

• Portfolios of companies, along with their financial information and investment strategies

• Venture Entrepreneurs

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global enterprise asset leasing marketforecast along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global enterprise asset leasing markettrends is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the enterprise asset leasing industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Enterprise Asset Leasing Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Asset Type

Commercial Vehicles

Machinery and Industrial Equipment

Real Estate

IT Equipment

Others

By Leasing Type

Operating Lease

Financial Lease

By Industry Vertical

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Construction

IT & Telecom

Government & Public Sector

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

