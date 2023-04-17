Evergent Announces its Flagship Evergent Monetization Platform (“EMP”) will be the First Solution to be Showcased in the AWS Solution Library in the D2C Monetization Category

Evergent’s EMP offering included in AWS Solutions Library under newly launched direct-to-consumer monetization category for global media and entertainment companies

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergent, a customer management and monetization leader for streaming and digital subscription businesses, today announced the availability of Evergent Monetization Platform (EMP), its monetization solution, in the AWS Solution Library — an Amazon Web Services (AWS) offering of purpose-built services, ready-to-deploy software packages, and customizable architectures with instructional information to rapidly solve business challenges. EMP is included in a new category in the AWS Library for monetization tools intended specifically to serve direct-to-consumer and streaming video companies within the broader media and entertainment category.

AWS’s media and entertainment customers will now be able to more easily access Evergent’s EMP solution to quickly deploy monetization services across multiple regions and services. Evergent’s flexible platform helps to optimize and streamline monetization across global digital media offerings while also providing tools to target offerings and services to specific customers; integrate different languages and currencies; and accelerate revenue across markets.

“Evergent is a global leader in providing some of the best monetization solutions for telecommunications, media and entertainment companies. As the streaming world becomes ever more complex, it is imperative that providers have the tools necessary to be fluid and flexible, offering their customers what they want, when they want it,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “Including EMP in the AWS Solutions Library will make it that much easier for companies to take advantage of our offerings and to use our tools to maximize their revenue in this increasingly competitive time. We are thrilled to be working with AWS and look forward to offering their customers more of what they need today.”

Evergent’s EMP solution makes it possible for global subscriber-based businesses to launch and manage complex customer relationship management and monetization systems across multiple regions, languages, and currencies. Evergent’s comprehensive platform provides global media and entertainment companies with the flexibility to maximize revenue across markets, launch new pricing and promotional strategies, and actively optimize customer loyalty while reducing churn.

As KunHee Park, CEO at KOCOWA attests, “The success of our streaming platform in the Americas demonstrates the tremendous global demand for premium Korean content, but capitalizing on that demand requires speed and agility as we work to meet the needs of diverse markets and audiences. Evergent makes our platform better and more competitive by enabling us to pursue multiple new monetization models with minimal deployment effort, providing us with new tools to inform our sales and marketing campaigns.”

Marc Aldrich, General Manager of Media & Entertainment at AWS states, “We are thrilled to include EMP in the AWS Solutions Library. The flexibility and agility of EMP will provide a welcome opportunity for AWS Partners to better manage their customer journeys and optimize monetization.”

Evergent's new monetization listing within the media and entertainment section, and direct-to-consumer and streaming services sub-category, will make it easier for enterprise clients to access Evergent’s platform, providing a comprehensive suite of tools for agile monetization and relationship management.



For more information, visit the Evergent AWS Solutions Library listing here or https://www.evergent.com/.

ABOUT EVERGENT



Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment, and telecommunications providers. With customers in 180 countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that enable each customer to streamline their CRM processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit www.evergent.com.

Contact:

