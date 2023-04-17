Author Abeneeka Bangura publishes two new books on Self Love and Empowerment of Black Women

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-publisher and versatile author, Abeneeka Bangura has come up with two new literary creations that can offer readers a potential dose of motivation, optimism, and positivity. The author has recently published a new book titled, ‘The Power Of Self-Love: A Journey Towards Inner Freedom’ which offers a complete guide to learning the simple ways and practical tools for mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Masterfully crafted with proper research and experimental results, this book not only helps to achieve inner freedom, happiness, and fulfillment but also helps in overcoming fear and insecurity.
Paving a path for deeper cleansing, the book also helps to explore the power of forgiveness, setting healthy boundaries, seeking help in times of need, and many other practices. It has been published on April 12 this year and is currently available on Amazon for purchase.
Similarly, Abeneeka has written another book that reflects her passion for writing on topics that can educate people and help people build a better society. The book is titled, ‘Uplift and Empower: Poetry to Uplift and empower black women’ which was published on March 26, this year. Just like its name suggests, the book explores the history and empowerment of Black Women by telling the stories of triumph over adversity and finding power in identity, heritage, and community. The book offers a set of powerful poems that establishes the beauty and strength that black women possess. Offering a compelling read, the book is written to uplift, educate, and inspire. Currently, it is available in Kindle edition and paperback version both. Purchase the book on Amazon to know more.
