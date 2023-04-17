Immunohistochemistry Market is Expected to Reach $3.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The immunohistochemistry industry is expected to experience significant growth in the near future. This is due largely to the increasing demand for more precise and accurate diagnosis of diseases. Newer technologies and more sophisticated techniques are being developed to improve the accuracy and efficiency of immunohistochemistry testing. As more healthcare providers adopt immunohistochemistry techniques, the industry is expected to grow significantly. Additionally, the increasing demand for personalized medicine, which requires precise and accurate diagnosis of diseases, is predicted to further drive the growth of the immunohistochemistry industry.

Immunohistochemistry market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.3 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $3.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Market growth is largely driven by the rising geriatric population and subsequent growth in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements in IHC, and availability of reimbursements for IHC tests. However, the high degree of consolidation in the by the major market players is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Immunohistochemistry Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $2.3 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $3.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% Market Size Available for 2019–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End- User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing demand for personalized medicine Key Market Drivers The rising geriatric population and subsequent growth in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases

Based on product, the IHC market is segmented into antibodies, reagents, equipment, and kits. In 2020, the antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of 45.5% of the IHC market. Antibodies and Kits segment are seen to be the leading segments with respect to growth rate during the forecast period as a result of rapid development in the field of immunohistochemistry which has subsequently boosted the research and development of various antibodies in the past decade. Furthermore, antibodies are important diagnostic and therapeutic agents in immunology. Rising demand for complete solutions from a single provider and the advantage of simplification of IHC process is fuelling the growth of Kits segment.

Based on application, the IHC market is segmented into diagnostic, research, and forensic applications. The Diagnostic application segment dominated this market in 2020 and is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is majorly attributed to factors such as the advantages of IHC over traditionally used special enzyme staining techniques that identify only a limited number of proteins, enzymes, and tissue structures. Therefore, IHC has become a crucial technique and is widely used for medical research as well as clinical diagnostics.

Based on end user, the IHC market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, and other end users. The hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share (74.8%) of the IHC market in 2020. The increasing number of specialty diagnostic tests performed in hospital laboratories, the rising number of in-house diagnostic procedures in hospitals, and the increasing trend of establishing in-house diagnostic capabilities in hospitals to provide time-bound and affordable patient services are factors driving the growth of this market segment.

Based on the region, the immunohistochemsitry market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is the largest regional market for immunohistochemistry, with an estimated share of around 44% in 2020; the Europe is the second-largest regional market with a share of around 29%. The easy accessibility to advanced technologies, government initiatives for screening cancer patients, a favorable reimbursement scenario for pathology diagnostic tests, increasing healthcare expenditure, and high-quality and sophisticated infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories are the major factors driving the growth of the immunohistochemistry market in North America. The rising incidences of cancer, infrastructural advancements for tissue diagnosis, the recommendation of cancer screening, the availability of reimbursements, and rising healthcare expenditures are the key drivers for the European IHC market. Increased use of automated tissue diagnostic equipment to detect chronic disorders, such as cancer and autoimmune diseases, and increased public spending on healthcare are the other factors driving this market.

Key Market Players:

Prominent players operating in the global immunohistochemistry market include F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and among others.

Hypothetic Challenges of Immunohistochemistry Market in Near Future:

Increased competition from alternative diagnostic techniques, such as next-generation sequencing and digital pathology.

Expensive and time-consuming process due to the manual nature of the procedure.

Challenges in standardizing the interpretation of results.

Limited availability of trained personnel to perform the test.

Increasing cost of antibodies and reagents.

Difficulty in validating new antibodies and markers.

Automation of the procedure is still in its infancy.

Lack of awareness about the potential of immunohistochemistry in the diagnosis and prognosis of diseases.

Low adoption rate among hospitals and laboratories.

Top 3 Use Cases of Immunohistochemistry Market:

Diagnostic Testing: Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is commonly used in clinical diagnosis to identify the presence or absence of a particular antigen in a tissue sample. This can be used to detect the presence of certain diseases, such as cancer, as well as to assess the effectiveness of treatments.

Research: Immunohistochemistry is also used in research to identify the localization of specific proteins and other molecules within tissues. This can be used to gain insights into the structure and function of a tissue, as well as to investigate the effects of diseases or treatments.

Drug Development: Immunohistochemistry is an important tool in the development of new drugs. It can be used to study the effects of potential drugs on specific cell types, as well as to assess the safety of the drug in animal models. This helps to ensure that new drugs are effective and safe before they are tested in humans.

Recent Developments:

In August 2021, Roche received FDA approval for VENTANA MMR RxDx companion diagnostic test based on immunohistochemistry for solid tumors that are deficient in the MMR pathway. The test identifies patients eligible for GSK’s anti-PD1 immunotherapy, JEMPERLI.

In August 2021, Agilent received a CE-IVD mark in Europe for its PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay for the identification of oesophageal cancer patients for treatment with KEYTRUDA.

