Politically Motivated Conviction of Vladimir Kara-Murza

The United States condemns the sentencing of Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison for speaking out against the Russian government’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Mr. Kara-Murza is yet another target of the Russian government’s escalating campaign of repression.  We renew our call for Mr. Kara-Murza’s release, as well as the release of the more than 400 political prisoners in Russia.

We reaffirm our solidarity with Mr. Kara-Murza and all brave advocates of a brighter future for Russia who are held unjustly, including Aleksey Navalny, Ilya Yashin, and many others who serve their country and their fellow citizens at great personal cost by boldly standing up for human rights and fundamental freedoms.  We join their families, friends, and supporters in Russia and around the world in demanding their immediate release.

