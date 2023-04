Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2027 | Activz, Z Natural Foods

Organic fruits and vegetables industry was estimated at $30.77 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $55.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.9%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The consumers for the organic fruits and vegetables and its processes food products are increasing at a fastest rate owing to its growing awareness, innovation in food and beverages, and health benefits of the organically cultivated food crops. Increasing demand for the organic fruits and vegetables likely to support to increase the organic farming area.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5299

Most of the organic agri-inputs are used for cultivation of the organic fruits and vegetables. Organic agri-input includes organic manure, fertilizer, agro-chemicals, and seeds. And these agri-inputs are generally made and cultured organically. For instance, organic fertilizers are derived from animal matter, animal excreta, human excreta, and vegetable matter. Naturally occurring organic fertilizers include animal wastes from meat processing, peat, manure, slurry, and guano. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of the organic food products and growing disposable income of the people are majorly influencing the growth of the organic fruits and vegetables market during the forecast period 2020-2027. Furthermore, consumers are now more informed and concerns about the food quality issues and want to be get informed with ingredients content and how fruits and vegetables were cultivated.

Key players in the industry-

The Whitewave Foods Company

H.J. Heinz Company

CSC Brands LP (Campbell Soup Company)

General Mills, Inc.

Juices International Pty. Ltd.

Activz

Z Natural Foods, LLC.

Organic Valley Family of Farms

Iceland Foods Ltd.

Green Organic Vegetable Inc.

DMH Ingredients

Covid-19 scenario-

Scarcity of labors at the manufacturing units and disrupted transportation due to frequent lookdown practices impacted the production of organic fruits and vegetables negatively.

Also, the supply of organic fertilizers and agrochemicals was hugely distorted during the first phase of the lockdown.

However, government bodies across the world are coming up with relaxations on the existing regulations and the market is projected to recoup its position really soon.

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8f77e67fe30d590e7594e7a7647911cb

The organic fruit segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on product type, the organic fruit segment contributed to around three-fourths of the global organic fruits and vegetables market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by 2027, owing to growing awareness about the health benefits that are exhibited by the consumption of organic fruits. The organic vegetable segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. People are gradually getting well acquainted with the immense health benefits associated with organic vegetables in the form of breakfast cereals, soups, syrups and so on. This factor drives the growth of the segment.

The frozen segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on form, the frozen segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global organic fruits and vegetables market revenue in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. The increasing consumer preference toward convenience foods propels the segment growth. Simultaneously, the fresh segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027. Growing food processing industries where fresh organic fruits and vegetables are used as flavor & additives and extensive use of fresh organic vegetables for household purposes drive the growth of the segment.

North America garnered the major share in 2019–

Based on geography, North America garnered the major share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global organic fruits and vegetables market. Increasing adoption of healthy life style fuels the market growth in this province. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2027, due to growing disposable income, high standard of life and high expenditure for healthy life style among individuals in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5299

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.