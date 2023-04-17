Credit Card Payments Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Credit Card Payments Market : itigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co, MasterCard, Synchrony, Barclays PLC, Capital One |2028

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for cash alternatives and availability of affordable credit cards across the globe boost the growth of the global credit card payments market size.

A credit card is a piece of metal or plastic issued by a financial services company or banks, which allows cardholders to borrow funds to pay for goods and services with different types of merchants. Furthermore, credit cards provided by the banks and other fintech institutions help customer purchase different types of services on credit without having to put up cash at the point of sale. Instead, the charges accrue as a balance that must be paid off on a monthly billing cycle, giving the buyer more time to get the cash together.

The global credit card payments market revenue was valued at $138.43 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $263.47 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Competitive Analysis

The key players profiled in the Credit Card Payments Market are American Express, Bank of America Corporation, Barclays PLC, Capital One, Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co, MasterCard, Synchrony, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., and USAA. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the credit card payments industry.

The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the global credit card payments market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the global credit card payments industry.

Assessment of Strategic Partnerships-

The global Credit Card Payments Market is evaluated on the premise of product or service, industry vertical, application, and region. The market has included regions from North America (Mexico, Canada, and the United States), Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the rest of the continent), Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia, South Korea, China, India, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East).

The expert specialists at Allied Market Research keep in-depth analyses of the market environment and accurately predict the necessary driving and restraining factors. The stakeholders can build their business plans on these factors.

Key Points from the Report-

• Top players operating in the Credit Card Payments Market

• Major revenue-generating sectors with regional trends and opportunities

• Regulations and development inclinations

• Portfolios of companies, along with their financial information and investment strategies

• Venture Entrepreneurs

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global credit card payments market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global credit card payments market trends is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Card Type

General Purpose Credit Cards

Specialty & Other Credit Cards

By Application

Food & Groceries

Health & Pharmacy

Restaurants & Bars

Consumer Electronics

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Tourism

Others

By Provider

Visa

Mastercard

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Singapore

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

American Express

Bank of America Corporation

Barclays PLC

Capital One

Citigroup Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co

MasterCard

Synchrony

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

USAA

