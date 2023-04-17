Credit Card Payments Market : itigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co, MasterCard, Synchrony, Barclays PLC, Capital One |2028
Credit Card Payments Market : itigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co, MasterCard, Synchrony, Barclays PLC, Capital One |2028
PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for cash alternatives and availability of affordable credit cards across the globe boost the growth of the global credit card payments market size.
Report Sample PDF : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12201
A credit card is a piece of metal or plastic issued by a financial services company or banks, which allows cardholders to borrow funds to pay for goods and services with different types of merchants. Furthermore, credit cards provided by the banks and other fintech institutions help customer purchase different types of services on credit without having to put up cash at the point of sale. Instead, the charges accrue as a balance that must be paid off on a monthly billing cycle, giving the buyer more time to get the cash together.
The global credit card payments market revenue was valued at $138.43 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $263.47 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.
Competitive Analysis
The key players profiled in the Credit Card Payments Market are American Express, Bank of America Corporation, Barclays PLC, Capital One, Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co, MasterCard, Synchrony, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., and USAA. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the credit card payments industry.
The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the global credit card payments market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the global credit card payments industry.
Assessment of Strategic Partnerships-
The global Credit Card Payments Market is evaluated on the premise of product or service, industry vertical, application, and region. The market has included regions from North America (Mexico, Canada, and the United States), Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the rest of the continent), Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia, South Korea, China, India, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East).
The expert specialists at Allied Market Research keep in-depth analyses of the market environment and accurately predict the necessary driving and restraining factors. The stakeholders can build their business plans on these factors.
Key Points from the Report-
• Top players operating in the Credit Card Payments Market
• Major revenue-generating sectors with regional trends and opportunities
• Regulations and development inclinations
• Portfolios of companies, along with their financial information and investment strategies
• Venture Entrepreneurs
Inquire before Buying this Research @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12201
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global credit card payments market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global credit card payments market trends is provided in the report.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.
Key Market Segments
By Card Type
General Purpose Credit Cards
Specialty & Other Credit Cards
By Application
Food & Groceries
Health & Pharmacy
Restaurants & Bars
Consumer Electronics
Media & Entertainment
Travel & Tourism
Others
By Provider
Visa
Mastercard
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Singapore
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Players
American Express
Bank of America Corporation
Barclays PLC
Capital One
Citigroup Inc.
JPMorgan Chase & Co
MasterCard
Synchrony
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
USAA
More Reports:
Real-Time Payments Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/real-time-payments-market-A19437
Saudi Arabia Microfinance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/saudi-arabia-microfinance-market-A31026
Open Banking Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/open-banking-market
AI in Insurance Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-in-insurance-market-A11615
Factoring Services Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/factoring-services-market-A17187
Virtual Cards Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-cards-market-A17176
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research
+ +1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn