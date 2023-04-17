Forward Solutions Expands Their Foodservice Channel Footprint with the Merger of BSE Reps

/EIN News/ -- HERSHEY, Pa., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Solutions is proud to announce the merger with BSE Reps: Marketing, Keystone, North, and Mid-Atlantic. BSE is a leading manufacturers’ rep agency that provides innovative kitchen, bar, and tabletop solutions for customers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Connecticut. Jeff Hessel, Dan Pino, Anthony Muzia, Ed Soehngen, and Joe Niedzwiecki have all joined the ownership group.



Since their start in 1925, they have represented top brands in the foodservice industry. BSE’s robust go-to market strategy leverages nine chefs, beverage specialists, bakery experts, seven Culinary Centers throughout their geography, a Mobile Equipment Lab and multiple educational webinars to reach customers in stadiums, arenas, brew pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants.

“We are excited for the BSE team to join our group,” said Forward Solutions CEO, Joe Orednick. “They have been a cornerstone in the industry, bringing valuable solutions to customers in the northeast for decades. This merger allows them to tap into Forward Solutions resources and pull administrative tasks off their plate. They can spend 100% of their time doing what they love – growing business for their factory partners.”

BSE will expand Forward Solutions foodservice equipment and supplies footprint into New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Connecticut.

About Forward Solutions

Forward Solutions is a customer-centric company focused on providing advanced services for evolving markets. Our portfolio includes Avision, Curate, Integrated Access Corporation™, OneSolution™, RelyPak™, and StruXur™ which provide outsourced sales, marketing, customer support and data analytics for manufacturers who want to grow their businesses more effectively. The collective divisions of Forward Solutions offer a variety of products through distribution to schools, hospitals, restaurants, commercial businesses, office buildings, manufacturing plants, contractors, utilities and more. Allynt Solutions and C3Team™ offer consulting services for manufacturers, distributors and end users. Forward Solutions divisions have focused expertise in facility maintenance, cleaning, hygiene, foodservice disposables, foodservice equipment, industrial/MRO, safety, construction, utilities, telecom and packaging supply channels.

