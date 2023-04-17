Submit Release
Staffing 360 Solutions to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) (“Staffing 360” or “the Company”), a staffing company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that CEO Brendan Flood will present a corporate overview at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023. The conference is being held on April 25 – 27, 2023 at the Horseshoe Hotel & Casino (formerly Bally’s) in Las Vegas, NV.

Presentation Date: April 26, 2023
   
Time: 9:00am Pacific Time
   
Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2963/47978

Mr. Flood will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference venue. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions and as part of its targeted consolidation model, is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and light industrial staffing space. For more information, visit http://www.staffing360solutions.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Matt Blazei
CoreIR
(516) 386-0430
mattb@coreir.com


Primary Logo

