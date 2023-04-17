South East Asia 5G Private Network Market to Reach USD 1.93 Bn by 2030|Top Players such- Verizon, AT&T and Bharti Airtel

South East Asia 5G Private Network

Growing demand for ultra-reliable low-latency connectivity with secure network across applications, such as public safety, is expected to boost the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " South East Asia 5G Private Network Market to Reach USD 1.93 Bn by 2030 | Top Players such as - Verizon, AT&T and Bharti Airtel." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The South East Asia 5G private network market size was valued at USD 59.31 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 1939.60 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 41.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 324 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16586

High penetration of 5G private network, increase in usage of artificial intelligence (AI) & other smart connected devices, and rise in need for high-speed internet with shift toward digitization drive the growth of the South East Asia 5G private network market. Rise in need for low latency connectivity in organizations, emergence of cutting-edge technologies, and increase in investments for implementation of 5G private network infrastructure create new opportunities in the coming years.

The market is segmented into component, frequency type, spectrum, industry vertical, and country. By component, the market is segregated into hardware, software, and service. On the basis of frequency, it is bifurcated into sub-6Ghz and mmWave. Depending on spectrum, it is categorized into licensed and unlicensed spectrum. As per industry vertical, it is fragmented into industry 4.0, Enterprise & Campus healthcare, transport & logistics, smart city, retail & e-commerce, tourism, and others. Country wise, the market is analyzed across Nepal, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, and rest of Southeast Asia.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16586

Based on industry vertical, the Industry 4.0 segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the South East Asia 5G private network industry, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. This is attributed to rise in use of industrial automation and internet of things in the manufacturing industry. However, the smart city segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 48.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in use of low latency and high speed internet in the smart city projects.

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the South East Asia 5G private network market, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of 5G private network solution among enterprises to gain strategic & competitive advantages and avail strong customer retention over their competitors. However, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 45.9% from 2021 to 2030.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16586

Based on country, Indonesia contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the South East Asia 5G private network market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. However, Malaysia is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 48.6% during the forecast period.

Some Leading Market Players are Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Samsung, ZTE Corporation, Verizon Communication, BT Group, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom, AT & T, Dialog Axiata PLC, Axiata Groups Celom, DiGi, Bharti Airtel Lanka, and U-Mobile as well as system integrator companies such as Enea Openwave, HCL Technologies, Amdocs, and Infosys Limited.

Procure Complete Report (324 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3oh3mUi

Covid-19 Scenario:

● Nearly 90% of organizations in the region adopted "work from home" policy, which, in turn, resulted in the increased usage of cloud infrastructure and rise in internet traffic. So, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the South East Asia 5G private network market positively as the adoption of 5G private network increased considerably.

● In the era of post-pandemic, companies focused on the adoption of advanced technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and internet of things to carry out contactless operations in several industry verticals such as manufacturing, energy and utility. This led to implementation of 5G private network.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Digital Map Market

2. Digital Signature Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.