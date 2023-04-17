Ohio Reproductive Medicine Becomes the Only Fertility Center in Columbus to Be Recognized in Newsweek Magazine's 2023 America's Best Fertility Clinics Report

The Newsweek recognition strengthens Ohio Reproductive Medicine's standing as a world class fertility center in Columbus for treatments including IVF, IUI, egg freezing, and more.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ohio Reproductive Medicine (ORM), the first-ever fertility center in Columbus, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized for outstanding care in Newsweek Magazine's 2023 America's Best Fertility Clinics report.

Ohio Reproductive Medicine is the only fertility center in Columbus to be recognized – and one of only two IVF clinics to be acknowledged in Ohio.

Comprised of four award-winning reproductive endocrinologists, high live birth rates, and a history of success in treating all patients regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or marital status – Ohio Reproductive Medicine was ranked within the top 100 fertility clinics in the United States.

Newsweek's ranking is based on a combination of objective metrics and national survey results of over 3,000 infertility specialists, obstetricians, and gynecologists who refer patients to fertility clinics. These assessments and recommendations were utilized alongside key performance indicator metrics for assisted reproductive technology (ART) – including clinic accreditations, patient reviews, and more.

"Our mission and passion are as strong as ever," said ORM founder and reproductive endocrinologist Grant Schmidt, MD, PhD. "This national recognition is a proud healthcare moment for the city of Columbus, a testament to our scientific innovation, and a wonderful acknowledgment of our team's dedication to positively impacting the lives of those who wish to build a family."

Ohio Reproductive Medicine offers a full spectrum of fertility treatments and reproductive services, including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic screening (PGT), male infertility testing, LGBTQ+ family building, donor egg IVF, donor sperm options, egg freezing, and more.

In 2021, Ohio Reproductive Medicine opened the doors to its new 15,000 square foot fertility center and IVF laboratory in Columbus.

Earlier that year, ORM announced it had joined Boston IVF's national fertility treatment network, which recently celebrated 35 years in practice and over 150,000 babies born.

For ORM patients, a significant benefit of the partnership includes gaining access to over 50 Boston IVF fertility doctors, scientists, and experts across its national network – who, alongside ORM reproductive endocrinologists, form a national care committee to review all complex cases, identify essential trends from over 875,000 past IVF cycles, and create effective fertility treatment plans.

ABOUT OHIO REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE

For over 35 years, Ohio Reproductive Medicine has helped individuals and couples achieve their dream of building a family. As Central Ohio's first and largest assisted reproductive technologies (ART) program, ORM continues to pave the way for laboratory excellence, superior clinical care, and high IVF success rates. For more information, please visit Ohio Reproductive Medicine.

